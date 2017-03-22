Cyberbit Wins Frost & Sullivan 2017 Technology Leadership Award

Cyberbit, a leading cyber security solutions company, has been awarded the Frost & Sullivan 2017 Technology Leadership Award for Cyber Security Detection and Response.

Cyberbit’s EDR was originally developed to meet the requirements of high-risk military and government organizations needing the superior detection and response capabilities that endpoint security systems cannot provide. By using an adaptive approach that leverages machine learning and does not rely on indicators of compromise (IOCs), Cyberbit EDR automatically tailors a behavioral detection policy to the customer’s organization. This approach dramatically improves the customer’s ability to identify targeted and unknown threats that bypass conventional systems, and minimizes false positives.

Research Analyst, Danielle VanZandt, said, "Cyberbit provides one of the most effective solutions for detecting unknown, signature-less and targeted threats, including file-less attacks and ransomware. By using machine learning and behavioral analytics, Cyberbit’s EDR enables quick identification of an attack’s root cause and enacts are rapid response. Cyberbit's approach provides its customers with substantially higher detection and response capabilities, while keeping low false positive ratios. As a result, security teams can focus on high-priority alerts and are not distracted or overloaded with false alarms."

As a technology leader leveraging over 15 years of expertise, Cyberbit’s technologies and IP were developed to defend many of the world's most sensitive networks. Cyberbit’s product suite includes the following:

• EDR – Advanced endpoint security based on machine learning for hunting threats proactively and detecting unknown threats and ransomware that bypass traditional antivirus software.

• Cyberbit Range - The most widely deployed cybersecurity training and simulation platform.

• SOC 3D – Attains an efficient, business-driven SOC with automation, orchestration and big-data security analytics.

• SCADAShield – The only full-stack security solution for industrial control networks.

"Organizations now realize that the endpoint is the attackers’ priority entry point and that conventional security products cannot identify the next generation of signature-less and fileless attacks," said Adi Dar, CEO of Cyberbit. "It's an honor for our adaptive, behavioral approach to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the new way to mitigate these new attack forms that often slip past conventional solutions."



