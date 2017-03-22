Cyberbit Wins Frost & Sullivan 2017 Technology Leadership Award

|
Cyberbit, a leading cyber security solutions
company, has been awarded the Frost & Sullivan 2017 Technology
Leadership Award for Cyber Security Detection and Response.
Cyberbit’s EDR was originally developed to meet
the requirements of high-risk military and government
organizations needing the superior detection and response
capabilities that endpoint security systems cannot provide. By
using an adaptive approach that leverages machine learning and
does not rely on indicators of compromise (IOCs), Cyberbit EDR
automatically tailors a behavioral detection policy to the
customer’s organization. This approach dramatically improves the
customer’s ability to identify targeted and unknown threats that
bypass conventional systems, and minimizes false positives.
Research Analyst, Danielle VanZandt, said, "Cyberbit provides one of the most effective solutions for
detecting unknown, signature-less and targeted threats, including
file-less attacks and ransomware. By using machine learning and
behavioral analytics, Cyberbit’s EDR enables quick identification
of an attack’s root cause and enacts are rapid response.
Cyberbit's approach provides its customers with substantially
higher detection and response capabilities, while keeping low
false positive ratios. As a result, security teams can focus on
high-priority alerts and are not distracted or overloaded with
false alarms."
As a technology leader leveraging over 15 years
of expertise, Cyberbit’s technologies and IP were developed to
defend many of the world's most sensitive networks. Cyberbit’s product
suite includes the following:
• EDR – Advanced endpoint security based on
machine learning for hunting threats proactively and detecting
unknown threats and ransomware that bypass traditional antivirus
software.
• Cyberbit Range - The most widely deployed
cybersecurity training and simulation platform.
• SOC 3D – Attains an efficient, business-driven
SOC with automation, orchestration and big-data security
analytics.
• SCADAShield – The only full-stack security
solution for industrial control networks.
"Organizations now realize that the endpoint is
the attackers’ priority entry point and that conventional security
products cannot identify the next generation of signature-less and
fileless attacks," said Adi Dar, CEO of Cyberbit. "It's an honor
for our adaptive, behavioral approach to be recognized by Frost &
Sullivan as the new way to mitigate these new attack forms that
often slip past conventional solutions."
