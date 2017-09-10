Air Astana Offering International Passengers Free Expo Ticket

Air Astana, the official carrier of Astana Expo 2017, is offering its international passengers arriving in the capital city Astana, a free ticket to attend the international Exposition taking place from 10 June to 10 September 2017.

The offer is open to passengers with flight tickets dated from 1 June to 10 September 2017.

To obtain a free ticket, eligible passengers should go to the Air Astana website and click on the Expo tab to register and print their ticket.

With its theme of "Future Energy”, Expo 2017 is expected to attract more than two million visitors. The event aims to generate global discussion and develop knowledge to help control energy consumption and minimize damage to the environment.

Peter Foster OBE, Air Astana CEO and President, said, “We are extremely proud to serve as the official carrier of Expo 2017 and we look forward to extending a very warm welcome to passengers from around the world as they visit this major international event in Kazakhstan’s capital, Astana.”

Air Astana also provides a range of hotel accommodation and tours in Astana with its Stopover Program. Inclusive of accommodation, breakfast and airport transfers, the pre-paid packages enable visitors to tailor the length of stay and category of hotel to their exact needs.

Kazakhstan Tourism Update and Astana Expo 2017

