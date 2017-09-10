Air Astana Offering International Passengers
Free Expo Ticket
Air Astana, the official carrier of Astana Expo
2017, is offering its international passengers arriving in the
capital city Astana, a free ticket to attend the international
Exposition taking place from 10 June to 10 September 2017.
The
offer is open to passengers with flight tickets dated from 1 June
to 10 September 2017.
To obtain a free ticket, eligible passengers
should go to the Air Astana website and click on the Expo tab to
register and print their ticket.
With its theme of "Future Energy”, Expo 2017 is
expected to attract more than two million visitors. The event aims
to generate global discussion and develop knowledge to help
control energy consumption and minimize damage to the environment.
Peter Foster
OBE, Air Astana CEO and President, said, “We are extremely proud to serve as the official carrier
of Expo 2017 and we look forward to extending a very warm welcome
to passengers from around the world as they visit this major
international event in Kazakhstan’s capital, Astana.”
Air Astana also provides a range of hotel
accommodation and tours in Astana with its Stopover Program.
Inclusive of accommodation, breakfast and airport transfers, the pre-paid packages enable visitors to tailor the length of
stay and category of hotel to their exact needs.