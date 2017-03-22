Cobalt Air Appoints APG as GSA in Four Markets

APG has been appointed as the General Sales Agent of Cobalt in Belgium, France, Israel and Spain, and will be providing full sales and marketing services as well as call centre facilities.

Cobalt is the largest and fastest growing airline in Cyprus, currently operating an all Airbus fleet of 4 aircraft and expecting further aircraft deliveries during 2017.

The airline currently operates scheduled services from its home base at Larnaca International Airport to airports in Greece, the UK, Belgium, Spain, Israel, Ireland, and France.

With future aircraft deliveries planned, the airline is looking to aggressively expand its network, using Cyprus as a hub to connect Asia, Middle East, Africa and Europe.

