India’s Zoom Air Takes Delivery of Bombardier CRJ200 Aircraft

Zoom Air, India’s newest airline, has joined
Bombardier’s family of more than 100 CRJ Series aircraft owners
and operators.
The CRJ200 aircraft, acquired from a third
party, will operate from the Indira Gandhi International Airport
in New Delhi and will serve 16 destinations, connecting smaller
cities and towns across the country.
“The CRJ200 aircraft greatly complement our
business model and will help our growth strategy, while providing
excellent operational flexibility and passenger comfort,” said
Koustav M. Dhar, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Zoom Air.
“We are excited by the potential these aircraft offer in allowing
us to access new routes and destinations that are currently
underserved – connecting businesses and people across the
country.”
Bombardier operates a Regional Support Office in
Gurgaon, and GMR Aero Technic supports operators of Q400 aircraft
from its Bombardier Authorized Service Facility in Hyderabad.
“We are pleased to welcome Zoom Air to the
family of CRJ Series aircraft operators and wish the airline much
success as it launches operations in one of the rapidly growing
aviation markets in the world,” said Francois Cognard, Vice
President, Sales, South-east Asia and Australasia, Bombardier
Commercial Aircraft. “The CRJ Series regional jets have
revolutionized aviation with their proven efficiency, reliability
and profitability and are a great choice for new and established
operators as they look to change the passenger travel experience
over the next few decades.”
