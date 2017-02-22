India’s Zoom Air Takes Delivery of Bombardier CRJ200 Aircraft

Zoom Air, India’s newest airline, has joined Bombardier’s family of more than 100 CRJ Series aircraft owners and operators.

The CRJ200 aircraft, acquired from a third party, will operate from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi and will serve 16 destinations, connecting smaller cities and towns across the country.

“The CRJ200 aircraft greatly complement our business model and will help our growth strategy, while providing excellent operational flexibility and passenger comfort,” said Koustav M. Dhar, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Zoom Air. “We are excited by the potential these aircraft offer in allowing us to access new routes and destinations that are currently underserved – connecting businesses and people across the country.”

Bombardier operates a Regional Support Office in Gurgaon, and GMR Aero Technic supports operators of Q400 aircraft from its Bombardier Authorized Service Facility in Hyderabad.

“We are pleased to welcome Zoom Air to the family of CRJ Series aircraft operators and wish the airline much success as it launches operations in one of the rapidly growing aviation markets in the world,” said Francois Cognard, Vice President, Sales, South-east Asia and Australasia, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. “The CRJ Series regional jets have revolutionized aviation with their proven efficiency, reliability and profitability and are a great choice for new and established operators as they look to change the passenger travel experience over the next few decades.”

