United Airlines Launches Basic Economy

Travellers who purchase tickets
for travel between Minneapolis/St. Paul and any of United Airlines’ seven
U.S. hubs (Chicago O’Hare, Denver, Houston Bush International, Los
Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington Dulles)
now have an additional fare option to choose from – Basic Economy.
Intended to be United’s lowest fare, Basic Economy fares provide
most of the same inflight services and amenities that are available with standard Economy — such as food and beverages,
United Wi-Fi and inflight entertainment, along with a few important restrictions which are detailed below.
To ensure a
smooth rollout, Basic Economy fares will first be offered in just
one market, Minneapolis, to and from domestic hubs before
expanding to the rest of the U.S., Caribbean and short-haul Latin
America.
“The launch of our Basic Economy product is
transformational – offering customers seeking the most
budget-conscious fares United’s comfortable and reliable travel
experience across our unmatched network of destinations,” said
Scott Kirby, president of United Airlines. “Basic Economy lets you
go where you want to go at our lowest available fare while
enjoying United’s Economy cabin and the exceptional inflight
service that comes with it.”
Customers choosing to purchase a Basic Economy
fare will be seated in the main United Economy cabin.
-
Economy seating: Customers with Basic Economy reservations will be
seated in the United Economy cabin, which remains unchanged.
- Checked baggage: Checked baggage policies remain the same as
standard United Economy fares, and baggage benefits for MileagePlus Premier members and primary card members of a
qualifying MileagePlus credit card still apply.
- Inflight
options: Onboard food, beverage and entertainment options remain
unchanged.
- Award miles: MileagePlus program members will
still earn award miles.
Basic Economy fares have some
important, additional restrictions compared to standard United
Economy fares including:
- Seat assignments will be
automatically assigned prior to boarding. Customers traveling
together, including families, will not be able to sit together.
- Carry-on bags limited to one personal item, unless the customer
is a MileagePlus Premier member, or companion traveling on the same reservation, a primary card member of a qualifying MileagePlus
credit card, or Star Alliance Gold member. Full-sized carry-on bags will not be allowed on board but will be allowed to be
checked for the regular $25 checked baggage fee in the airport
lobby.
- No voluntary ticket changes. Refunds are allowed only
as stated in the United 24-hour flexible booking policy.
- MileagePlus program members will earn award miles, however they
will not earn Premier qualifying credit (miles, segments, or dollars), or lifetime miles, and no contribution to the four
segment minimum.
- Customers will not be eligible for United
Economy Plus or premium cabin upgrades.
- Customers will board
in the last boarding group (currently Group 5) unless a MileagePlus Premier member, or companion traveling on the same
reservation, a primary card member of a qualifying MileagePlus
credit card, or Star Alliance Gold member.
In addition to
Basic Economy, United will continue to offer standard Economy,
Economy Plus, United Business, United First, as well as the
company’s reimagined international premium travel experience,
United Polaris.
