TravelNewsAsia.com
Wed, 22 February 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

United Airlines Launches Basic Economy

Travellers who purchase tickets for travel between Minneapolis/St. Paul and any of United Airlines’ seven U.S. hubs (Chicago O’Hare, Denver, Houston Bush International, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington Dulles) now have an additional fare option to choose from – Basic Economy.

Intended to be United’s lowest fare, Basic Economy fares provide most of the same inflight services and amenities that are available with standard Economy — such as food and beverages, United Wi-Fi and inflight entertainment, along with a few important restrictions which are detailed below.

To ensure a smooth rollout, Basic Economy fares will first be offered in just one market, Minneapolis, to and from domestic hubs before expanding to the rest of the U.S., Caribbean and short-haul Latin America.

United Airlines Boeing 787-8

“The launch of our Basic Economy product is transformational – offering customers seeking the most budget-conscious fares United’s comfortable and reliable travel experience across our unmatched network of destinations,” said Scott Kirby, president of United Airlines. “Basic Economy lets you go where you want to go at our lowest available fare while enjoying United’s Economy cabin and the exceptional inflight service that comes with it.”

Customers choosing to purchase a Basic Economy fare will be seated in the main United Economy cabin.

 - Economy seating: Customers with Basic Economy reservations will be seated in the United Economy cabin, which remains unchanged.

- Checked baggage: Checked baggage policies remain the same as standard United Economy fares, and baggage benefits for MileagePlus Premier members and primary card members of a qualifying MileagePlus credit card still apply.

- Inflight options: Onboard food, beverage and entertainment options remain unchanged.

- Award miles: MileagePlus program members will still earn award miles.

Basic Economy fares have some important, additional restrictions compared to standard United Economy fares including:

- Seat assignments will be automatically assigned prior to boarding. Customers traveling together, including families, will not be able to sit together.

- Carry-on bags limited to one personal item, unless the customer is a MileagePlus Premier member, or companion traveling on the same reservation, a primary card member of a qualifying MileagePlus credit card, or Star Alliance Gold member. Full-sized carry-on bags will not be allowed on board but will be allowed to be checked for the regular $25 checked baggage fee in the airport lobby. 

- No voluntary ticket changes. Refunds are allowed only as stated in the United 24-hour flexible booking policy.

- MileagePlus program members will earn award miles, however they will not earn Premier qualifying credit (miles, segments, or dollars), or lifetime miles, and no contribution to the four segment minimum.

- Customers will not be eligible for United Economy Plus or premium cabin upgrades.

- Customers will board in the last boarding group (currently Group 5) unless a MileagePlus Premier member, or companion traveling on the same reservation, a primary card member of a qualifying MileagePlus credit card, or Star Alliance Gold member.

In addition to Basic Economy, United will continue to offer standard Economy, Economy Plus, United Business, United First, as well as the company’s reimagined international premium travel experience, United Polaris. 

See other recent news regarding: United Airlines, Economy, Aviation.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Sustainable Hotels and MICE. Exclusive HD video interview with Grace Kang, Managing Partner of Greenview Hospitality. Criteo Travel Flash Report 2016. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Daniele Beccari, Global Head of Travel at Criteo. Chef Fernando Arevalo, originally from Bogota, Colombia, worked his culinary magic in New York and Hong Kong before moving to Singapore where he is today the Executive Chef of Artemis Grill on the 40th floor of Singapore's newest green building - CapitaGreen.
Sustainable Hotels and MICE Criteo Travel Flash Report Colombian Chef in Singapore
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Hiroshi Sawabe, Executive Director of the Office of International Tourism, at JATA (Japan Association of Travel Agents). In this interview filmed on 24 September at the JATA Tourism Expo 2016 in Tokyo, Japan, Mr. Sawabe speaks to Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia about the status of tourism within the country. HD Videos from Sabre's Travel Technology Exchange APAC 2016. Sabre, a leading technology provider to the global travel industry, hosted over 500 members of the Asia Pacific travel industry at its inaugural Asia Pacific Travel Technology Exchange (TTX) conference in Beijing from 21 to 24 September 2016 Spa and Wellness Industry - HD Video Interview with MD of Thailand-based Destination Spa Management, Joy Menzies.
Japan Tourism Update Sabre TTX APAC 2016 Destination Spa Management
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com