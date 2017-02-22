Travelodge Appoints Craig Bonnar as Chief Operating Officer - U.K. and Spain

|
Travelodge has appointed Craig Bonnar as Chief
Operating Officer in the United Kingdom.
Craig will report directly to the Chief
Executive, Peter Gowers and be a member of the group’s operating
board.
He will take direct management
responsibility for leading the group’s hotel operations across
more than 500 hotels in the UK and Spain.
Peter Gowers, Travelodge Chief Executive, said, “We are delighted to welcome Craig as our
new Chief Operating Officer. Travelodge is now benefiting from our
multi-million pound modernisation and we are well underway with
our ambitious expansion programme. Craig’s extensive experience in
leading large multi-site operational teams to deliver great
customer service at low- cost will be invaluable to the further
development of the business.”
Craig joins Travelodge after more than twenty
years with Asda Wal-Mart. During a career which began with a spell
on the checkouts before joining the company’s graduate training
programme, Craig held a range of senior positions including
managing director of the cleaning and facilities business City FM,
operations director for Scotland & Northern Ireland, head of
retail operations and vice president, store proposition and format
development.
