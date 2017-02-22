Travelodge Appoints Craig Bonnar as Chief Operating Officer - U.K. and Spain

Travelodge has appointed Craig Bonnar as Chief Operating Officer in the United Kingdom. Craig will report directly to the Chief Executive, Peter Gowers and be a member of the group’s operating board. He will take direct management responsibility for leading the group’s hotel operations across more than 500 hotels in the UK and Spain. Peter Gowers, Travelodge Chief Executive, said, “We are delighted to welcome Craig as our new Chief Operating Officer. Travelodge is now benefiting from our multi-million pound modernisation and we are well underway with our ambitious expansion programme. Craig’s extensive experience in leading large multi-site operational teams to deliver great customer service at low- cost will be invaluable to the further development of the business.” Craig joins Travelodge after more than twenty years with Asda Wal-Mart. During a career which began with a spell on the checkouts before joining the company’s graduate training programme, Craig held a range of senior positions including managing director of the cleaning and facilities business City FM, operations director for Scotland & Northern Ireland, head of retail operations and vice president, store proposition and format development. See also: Expansion Plans of Travelodge Hotels Asia - HD Video Interview with Stephen Burt, Chairman as well as other HD Videos and Podcasts.

