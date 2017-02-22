TravelNewsAsia.com
Wed, 22 February 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

Smiths Detection’s IONSCAN 600 Receives CAAC Approval

Smiths Detection's portable explosives and narcotics trace detector, the IONSCAN 600, has been approved for explosives trace detection as part of the passenger and baggage screening process within Chinese airports by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).

The IONSCAN 600 also meets the ECAC/EU standard for cargo and passenger screening.

Smiths Detection IONSCAN 600

CAAC is the aviation authority under the Ministry of Transport of the People’s Republic of China. Besides overseeing civil aviation and investigating aviation accidents and incidents, CAAC also has regulatory responsibility for civil aviation’s flight and ground safety – setting the standards for security screening equipment used in CAAC-regulated airports across China, including explosive trace detectors (ETDs) such as the IONSCAN 600.

“At Smiths Detection, our goal is to provide security, peace of mind and freedom of movement by equipping our customers with trace detection solutions that are flexible and easy to use, yet efficient in addressing evolving threats. CAAC’s approval further affirms our ability to meet threat detection needs in the fast-growing Chinese aviation market while maintaining the class-leading status of our innovations,” said Nathan Manzi, Vice President, Asia Pacific, Smiths Detection.

An unique feature of the IONSCAN 600 is the cost-effective, single-use swabs that are designed for trace particle pick-up and reduced contamination risk. This feature makes the IONSCAN 600 one of the most hygienic explosives and narcotics trace detector in the market since every passenger gets swabbed with a fresh, clean swab, thereby reducing the risk of germ and bacteria transfer from one passenger to another.

See other recent news regarding: Smiths Detection, Security, Defence.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Sustainable Hotels and MICE. Exclusive HD video interview with Grace Kang, Managing Partner of Greenview Hospitality. Criteo Travel Flash Report 2016. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Daniele Beccari, Global Head of Travel at Criteo. Chef Fernando Arevalo, originally from Bogota, Colombia, worked his culinary magic in New York and Hong Kong before moving to Singapore where he is today the Executive Chef of Artemis Grill on the 40th floor of Singapore's newest green building - CapitaGreen.
Sustainable Hotels and MICE Criteo Travel Flash Report Colombian Chef in Singapore
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Hiroshi Sawabe, Executive Director of the Office of International Tourism, at JATA (Japan Association of Travel Agents). In this interview filmed on 24 September at the JATA Tourism Expo 2016 in Tokyo, Japan, Mr. Sawabe speaks to Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia about the status of tourism within the country. HD Videos from Sabre's Travel Technology Exchange APAC 2016. Sabre, a leading technology provider to the global travel industry, hosted over 500 members of the Asia Pacific travel industry at its inaugural Asia Pacific Travel Technology Exchange (TTX) conference in Beijing from 21 to 24 September 2016 Spa and Wellness Industry - HD Video Interview with MD of Thailand-based Destination Spa Management, Joy Menzies.
Japan Tourism Update Sabre TTX APAC 2016 Destination Spa Management
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com