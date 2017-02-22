Smiths Detection’s IONSCAN 600 Receives CAAC Approval

Smiths Detection's portable explosives and narcotics trace detector, the IONSCAN 600, has been approved for explosives trace detection as part of the passenger and baggage screening process within Chinese airports by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).

The IONSCAN 600 also meets the ECAC/EU standard for cargo and passenger screening.

CAAC is the aviation authority under the Ministry of Transport of the People’s Republic of China. Besides overseeing civil aviation and investigating aviation accidents and incidents, CAAC also has regulatory responsibility for civil aviation’s flight and ground safety – setting the standards for security screening equipment used in CAAC-regulated airports across China, including explosive trace detectors (ETDs) such as the IONSCAN 600.

“At Smiths Detection, our goal is to provide security, peace of mind and freedom of movement by equipping our customers with trace detection solutions that are flexible and easy to use, yet efficient in addressing evolving threats. CAAC’s approval further affirms our ability to meet threat detection needs in the fast-growing Chinese aviation market while maintaining the class-leading status of our innovations,” said Nathan Manzi, Vice President, Asia Pacific, Smiths Detection.

An unique feature of the IONSCAN 600 is the cost-effective, single-use swabs that are designed for trace particle pick-up and reduced contamination risk. This feature makes the IONSCAN 600 one of the most hygienic explosives and narcotics trace detector in the market since every passenger gets swabbed with a fresh, clean swab, thereby reducing the risk of germ and bacteria transfer from one passenger to another.



