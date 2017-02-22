Smiths Detection’s IONSCAN 600 Receives CAAC Approval

|
Smiths Detection's portable explosives and
narcotics trace detector, the IONSCAN 600, has been approved for
explosives trace detection as part of the passenger and baggage
screening process within Chinese airports by the Civil Aviation
Administration of China (CAAC).
The IONSCAN 600 also meets the ECAC/EU
standard for cargo and passenger screening.
CAAC is the
aviation authority under the Ministry of Transport of the People’s
Republic of China. Besides overseeing civil aviation and
investigating aviation accidents and incidents, CAAC also has
regulatory responsibility for civil aviation’s flight and ground safety – setting the standards for security screening equipment
used in CAAC-regulated airports across China, including explosive trace detectors (ETDs) such as the IONSCAN 600.
“At
Smiths Detection, our goal is to provide security, peace of mind
and freedom of movement by equipping our customers with trace
detection solutions that are flexible and easy to use, yet
efficient in addressing evolving threats. CAAC’s approval further
affirms our ability to meet threat detection needs in the
fast-growing Chinese aviation market while maintaining the
class-leading status of our innovations,” said Nathan Manzi, Vice
President, Asia Pacific, Smiths Detection.
An unique
feature of the IONSCAN 600 is the cost-effective, single-use swabs
that are designed for trace particle pick-up and reduced
contamination risk. This feature makes the IONSCAN 600 one of the
most hygienic explosives and narcotics trace detector in the
market since every passenger gets swabbed with a fresh, clean
swab, thereby reducing the risk of germ and bacteria transfer from
one passenger to another.
