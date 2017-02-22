HSH Breaks Ground on Peninsula Hotel & Residences in Yangon, Myanmar

|
A groundbreaking ceremony has been held in
Yangon, Myanmar (Burma), to mark the commencement of construction
to develop the former Myanmar Railway Company headquarters and
surrounding area into The Peninsula Yangon hotel.
The Myanmar Railway Company headquarters is a
heritage building which dates from the 1880s and is one of the
oldest existing colonial buildings in Yangon, located on Bogyoke
Aung San Road in the central business district.
It will become part of a wider development
called Yoma Central, formerly known as the Landmark Development,
which is located on a 10-acre site in the heart of Yangon’s
downtown.
Yoma Central is a dynamic collaboration between Yoma
Strategic, FMI and its partners, including The Hongkong and
Shanghai Hotels (HSH), Limited, Mitsubishi Corporation, Mitsubishi
Estate Co Ltd, the International Finance Corporation and the Asian
Development Bank.
Designed by prominent architect, Cecil Balmond
OBE, it will feature The Peninsula Yangon hotel as well as
Peninsula-branded luxury residences, two Grade A office towers, a
business hotel, and serviced apartments, all of which are
connected seamlessly by a retail podium.
Mr Clement K.M. Kwok, Managing Director and
Chief Executive Officer of HSH, said, “HSH’s strategy is to
invest in exceptional projects with a long-term outlook. We are
excited to move forward with this development and to be part of
history as Myanmar becomes increasingly important on the global
stage as a business and tourism destination. It is a dynamic,
fast-growing and exciting market. We believe The Peninsula Yangon
will truly reflect the heritage and beauty of the city and we are
confident that it will become an iconic landmark that locals can
be proud of, as it brings a new level of distinction to the
Myanmar hospitality scene.”
Mr Serge Pun, Executive Chairman of Yoma
Strategic and FMI, added “The groundbreaking is a pivotal
moment for the group as it marks not only the commencement of the
construction of Yoma Central, but more importantly the culmination
of a lot of hard work and effort by our people and our partners.
This is just the beginning and we are very excited to be part of
the transformation of Yangon into an international city and the
gateway to the rest of Myanmar. We envisage Yoma Central to stand
out in the Yangon skyline with its ultra-modern and
environmentally sustainable architecture. Together with the
preservation of the iconic former headquarters of the Myanmar
Railway Company, Yoma Central will set the new benchmark for real
estate development in Myanmar upon its completion.”
See other recent
news regarding:
Peninsula,
Yangon,
Myanmar.