January 2017 Increase in ADR, OR and RevPAR for Hotels in U.S.A.

According to data compiled by STR, the U.S.
hotel industry opened the year with positive results in the three
key performance metrics.
In a year-on-year comparison with January
2016 occupancy increased 0.5% to 54.1%, ADR was up 3.2% to
US$120.72 and RevPAR grew by 3.8% to US$65.33.
“The 54.1% absolute occupancy level matched
January 2015 as the highest on record for the month,” said Jan
Freitag, STR’s senior VP of lodging insights. “But with 150,000
more rooms in the U.S., you can argue that this was the best
January on record. At the same time, we still expect negative
occupancy performance for 2017 due to an imbalance in supply and
demand growth.”
Among the Top 25 Markets, Washington,
D.C.-Maryland-Virginia, reported the month’s largest increase in
RevPAR (+51.3% to US$96.52). Overall performance was driven
primarily by a 38.3% spike in ADR to US$171.12, while occupancy in
the market rose 9.4% to 56.4%.
“D.C. no doubt benefitted from the presidential
inauguration, as the number of rooms sold in the central business
district eclipsed any other inauguration day in our database,”
Freitag said. “At the same time, we know that the Women’s March
also had an impact on performance—it’s just not possible to
quantify how much of an impact. If you remove D.C. from the
month’s results, total U.S. RevPAR growth would fall more in line
with forecasts.”
Tampa/St. Petersburg, Florida, posted the only
other double-digit lift in ADR (+12.5% to US$136.82) and the
second largest rise in RevPAR (+15.3% to US$98.14).
Norfolk/Virginia Beach, Virginia, saw the only
double-digit increase in occupancy (+12.0% to 42.4%), driving
double-digit RevPAR growth (+14.7% to US$31.02) in the market.
Miami/Hialeah, Florida, reported the steepest
declines in ADR (-9.3% to US$215.29) and RevPAR (-13.5% to
US$165.80). Occupancy in the market fell 4.7% to 77.0%.
“Supply in the Miami market was more than 4%
higher than last January, that certainly pressured occupancy
levels and pricing power,” Freitag said.
Houston, Texas, experienced the largest decrease
in occupancy (-6.4% to 55.8%).
