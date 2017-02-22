TravelNewsAsia.com
Wed, 22 February 2017
Grand Europa Hotel to Become W Prague

Marriott is to expand the W brand of hotels to Prague.

Owned by PPH Evropa, the W Prague marks the brand’s debut into the Czech Republic, and will be located on Wenceslas Square in the heart of the buzzing capital city.

 The hotel will be a renovation of the former Grand Europa Hotel, a radical art nouveau style property that pushed boundaries when it originally opened in 1905. The historic structure will be combined with a modern new building to create a blend of old world glamour and bold, contemporary design.

“As one of Europe’s most exciting and diverse destinations, Prague is a perfect fit for the iconic W brand and is certain to push new limits for Prague’s vibrant hotel scene when it opens in 2020,” said Sandeep Walia, Area Vice President – Luxury Brands, Western Europe, Marriott International “We are pleased to be partnering with PPH Evropa and Prague Prime Homes Management, and we share their confidence that this hotel will bring a new social scene to an already pulsing global city.”

Prague under a blanket of snow (pic: Prague Tourist Board)

Restored historical elements of the former Grand Hotel Europa will set the stage for W’s bold and vibrant design, complemented by a stunning new oval-shaped extension. The two buildings will be fully connected to create 154 guestrooms and suites.

 The SPG Keyless entry system will enable guests to use their smartphone or Apple watch to unlock their door and enter their rooms.

W Prague will feature a rooftop bar and an outdoor terrace, several restaurants, 350 square meters of event space, an indoor pool, fitness center and spa.

“With W Hotels, we are confident we have selected a truly innovative hotel brand that best reflects our vision for this very special and unique development,” said Nadine Gilles, Managing Director of Prague Prime Homes Management. “As we re-imagine this historic building and create a new architectural icon for the city, we are thrilled to join forces with a visionary brand that will elevate Prague’s global status even further.”

Marriott also plans to add a new W Hotel in the Spanish capital of Madrid as well as one on Portugal’s stunning sun-kissed Algarve coast (both in 2019), and will debut in Scotland in 2021.

The W Hotels brand now boasts a worldwide portfolio of 50 properties, and is on track to reach 75 hotels by 2020

