Grand Europa Hotel to Become W Prague

Marriott is to expand the W brand of hotels to
Prague.
Owned by PPH Evropa, the W Prague marks
the brand’s debut into the Czech Republic, and will be located on
Wenceslas Square in the heart of the buzzing capital city.
The hotel will be a renovation of the
former Grand Europa Hotel, a radical art nouveau style property
that pushed boundaries when it originally opened in 1905. The historic structure will be combined with a modern new
building to create a blend of old world glamour and bold,
contemporary design.
“As one of Europe’s most exciting and
diverse destinations, Prague is a perfect fit for the iconic W
brand and is certain to push new limits for Prague’s vibrant hotel
scene when it opens in 2020,” said Sandeep Walia, Area Vice
President – Luxury Brands, Western Europe, Marriott International
“We are pleased to be partnering with PPH Evropa and Prague Prime
Homes Management, and we share their confidence that this hotel
will bring a new social scene to an already pulsing global city.”
Restored historical elements of the former Grand Hotel Europa
will set the stage for W’s bold and vibrant design, complemented
by a stunning new oval-shaped extension. The two buildings will be
fully connected to create 154 guestrooms and suites.
The SPG Keyless entry system will enable guests to use their smartphone or Apple
watch to unlock their door and enter their rooms.
W Prague
will feature a rooftop bar and an outdoor terrace, several
restaurants, 350 square meters of event space, an indoor pool, fitness center and
spa.
“With
W Hotels, we are confident we have selected a truly innovative
hotel brand that best reflects our vision for this very special
and unique development,” said Nadine Gilles, Managing Director of
Prague Prime Homes Management. “As we re-imagine this historic
building and create a new architectural icon for the city, we are
thrilled to join forces with a visionary brand that will elevate Prague’s global status even further.”
Marriott also plans to add a new W Hotel in the Spanish capital of
Madrid as well as one on Portugal’s stunning sun-kissed Algarve
coast (both in 2019), and will debut in Scotland in 2021.
The W Hotels brand
now boasts a worldwide portfolio of 50 properties, and is on track to reach 75 hotels by 2020
