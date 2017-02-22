Boeing to Provide UAE with C-17 Globemaster III Training Support

|
Boeing has signed a
two-year, $18.7 million contract from the United Arab Emirates
to provide C-17 Globemaster III logistics support and
training simulator maintenance.
Boeing originally designed and delivered the simulators and
has previously supported C-17 training for the UAE. This most
recent award is the first standalone prime contract for Boeing to
perform this work.
“With this new UAE contract, Boeing will
continue training the Emirati C-17 students through each phase of
their careers,” said Larry Sisco, C-17 training program manager.
In addition to the UAE, Boeing provides C-17
training to India, the United Kingdom and NATO’s Strategic Airlift
Capability.
“We help our customers do amazing things by delivering critical
training and learning tools — affordably and on time,” Sisco
added. “By maintaining our focus on innovation and service, we
play a key role in helping the UAE maintain a high
mission- readiness rate for its C-17 fleet.”
There are 35
Boeing-installed C-17 aircrew simulators at training centers
around the world, making it the world’s largest fleet of large
military aircraft trainers.
