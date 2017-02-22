Boeing to Provide UAE with C-17 Globemaster III Training Support

Boeing has signed a two-year, $18.7 million contract from the United Arab Emirates to provide C-17 Globemaster III logistics support and training simulator maintenance.

Boeing originally designed and delivered the simulators and has previously supported C-17 training for the UAE. This most recent award is the first standalone prime contract for Boeing to perform this work.

“With this new UAE contract, Boeing will continue training the Emirati C-17 students through each phase of their careers,” said Larry Sisco, C-17 training program manager.

In addition to the UAE, Boeing provides C-17 training to India, the United Kingdom and NATO’s Strategic Airlift Capability.

“We help our customers do amazing things by delivering critical training and learning tools — affordably and on time,” Sisco added. “By maintaining our focus on innovation and service, we play a key role in helping the UAE maintain a high mission- readiness rate for its C-17 fleet.”

There are 35 Boeing-installed C-17 aircrew simulators at training centers around the world, making it the world’s largest fleet of large military aircraft trainers.



