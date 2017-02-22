Spa Carriage Added to Belmond Royal Scotsman

A spa carriage has been added to the Belmond Royal Scotsman. Joining the rake on 17th April, the start of the 2017 season, the Bamford Haybarn Spa is the first spa carriage to be introduced aboard Belmond’s portfolio of luxury trains and features bespoke Bamford treatments for passengers travelling on overnight rail journeys throughout Scotland and Great Britain. British wellness brand Bamford was established in 2006 and is inspired by nature, with botanical skincare collections and holistic treatments that are made using organic ingredients certified by the Soil Association. Its Geranium, Lavender and Peppermint Botanical collection has also been selected by Belmond as the amenity range for each cabin. "We are excited to launch our first spa carriage – we are now able to offer our guests a new way to relax, to de-stress and slow down and to reflect on their journey with us," said Gary Franklin, Managing Director, Belmond Trains & Cruises. "Train journeys are incredibly relaxing and the new Bamford Haybarn Spa offers another way to take time and reconnect with the things that are important while travelling through stunning Scottish scenery." Belmond Royal Scotsman offers two – seven night long itineraries departing from Edinburgh and travelling past sweeping glens, towering peaks and black-mirrored lochs across the Scottish Highlands. The ‘country house on wheels’ features exquisitely appointed en-suite cabins with personal steward service. Authentic Scottish dishes complement the highland experience and the observation car, with its open veranda and comfortable interior seating, provides the ideal spot to take in the passing landmarks such as the Kyle of Lochalsh and Cairngorms National Park, whilst sampling a wide choice of Scottish whiskies from the bar.

See other recent news regarding: Belmond, Spa, Wellness, Scotland.