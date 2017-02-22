Spa Carriage Added to Belmond Royal Scotsman

|
A spa
carriage has been added to the Belmond Royal Scotsman.
Joining the rake on 17th
April, the start of the 2017 season, the Bamford Haybarn Spa is
the first spa carriage to be introduced aboard Belmond’s portfolio
of luxury trains and features bespoke Bamford treatments for
passengers travelling on overnight rail journeys throughout
Scotland and Great Britain.
British wellness brand
Bamford was established in 2006 and is inspired by nature, with
botanical skincare collections and holistic treatments that are
made using organic ingredients certified by the Soil Association.
Its Geranium, Lavender and Peppermint Botanical collection has
also been selected by Belmond as the amenity range for each cabin.
"We are
excited to launch our first spa carriage – we are now able to
offer our guests a new way to relax, to de-stress and slow down
and to reflect on their journey with us," said Gary Franklin,
Managing Director, Belmond Trains & Cruises. "Train journeys are
incredibly relaxing and the new Bamford Haybarn Spa offers another
way to take time and reconnect with the things that are important
while travelling through stunning Scottish scenery."
Belmond Royal Scotsman offers two – seven night long
itineraries departing from Edinburgh and travelling past sweeping
glens, towering peaks and black-mirrored lochs across the Scottish
Highlands.
The ‘country house on wheels’ features exquisitely
appointed en-suite cabins with personal steward service. Authentic
Scottish dishes complement the highland experience and the
observation car, with its open veranda and comfortable interior
seating, provides the ideal spot to take in the passing landmarks
such as the Kyle of Lochalsh and Cairngorms National Park, whilst
sampling a wide choice of Scottish whiskies from the bar.
