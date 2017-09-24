Hotels in U.S. Report August 2017 Increase in ADR, OR and RevPAR

|
According to STR, the U.S. hotel industry
reported positive results in the three key performance metrics
during August 2017.
In a year-on-year comparison with August 2016,
the industry reported the following an increase of 0.9% to 70.7%
in Occupancy, ADR rose by 1.6% to US$127.69, and RevPAR increased 2.5% to US$90.31.
“The industry sold 3 million more room nights
than any other August on record,” said Jan Freitag, STR’s senior
VP of lodging insights. “At the same time, there were almost 3
million additional room nights available compared with last August,
which limited the increase in occupancy. Pricing power continues
to be limited with below average ADR growth, but the sum of the
other performance indicators led to healthy RevPAR growth. Less
than a full week of August data would have been significantly
affected by Hurricane Harvey, but we anticipate fundamentals to be
higher in September due to increased demand and a number of
properties going offline amid the aftermath of the two hurricanes.
That said, if we exclude the state of Texas from the August
results, U.S. ADR growth would have been slightly better at
+1.8%.”
Among the Top 25 Markets, Nashville, Tennessee,
posted the only double-digit increase in RevPAR (+13.4% to
US$108.76), due primarily to the month’s only double-digit rise in
ADR (+10.9% to US$142.00). Occupancy in the market rose 2.2% to
76.6%.
The next highest increases in RevPAR were
reported in St. Louis, Missouri-Illinois (+8.8% to US$75.90);
Phoenix, Arizona (+6.3% to US$48.59); and Orlando, Florida (+5.3%
to US$71.83).
RevPAR growth in Orlando was driven by the
month’s largest increase in occupancy (+4.5% to 72.3%).
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-New Jersey, reported
the steepest declines across the three key performance metrics.
Occupancy fell 6.4% to 71.8%, ADR was down 8.0% to US$121.74 and
RevPAR dropped 13.9% to US$87.44.
No other double-digit decreases were reported
among the major markets.
Houston, Texas, reported the second-largest
decreases in ADR (-2.9% to US$94.94) and RevPAR (-5.2% to
US$55.32).
New Orleans, Louisiana, saw the second-largest
decline in occupancy (-5.9% to 53.5%).
“Occupancy declined for the second month in a
row in the major markets as supply continued to grow at a very
strong pace,” Freitag said. “There weren’t many performance
fluctuations in the top 25, but we would expect that to change
with September data, especially in Hurricane-affected markets like
Houston, New Orleans and Miami.”
