Tencent, Helsinki and WTCF Sign Tripartite Cooperation Agreement

|
Tencent, Helsinki and World Tourism Cities
Federation (WTCF) have signed a tripartite cooperation agreement,
according to which Helsinki will serve as an intelligent tourism
model for China outbound tourism.
The cooperation will utilise
network broadcasts, a WeChat official account, mini programmes, AR
techniques, panoramic maps, big data and other related product
services to provide diversified services for
Chinese travellers.
Users will be able to experience the urban
culture of Helsinki through network broadcasts and other mobile product services, while a Helsinki mini application designed
especially for travellers will be made available to almost one
billion Tencent users.
The mini programme will allow
Tencent users to access important information about Helsinki and
local services, as well as pictures, videos, maps, intelligent
translations, one-touch SOS function and even online tax returns.
Helsinki will also launch its own WeChat public account by the end
of this year.
Designated as City of Design in 2012 by
UNESCO and described as the third coolest place to visit in 2017
by National Geographic Traveller, Helsinki is a modern city that
offers functional design, unique gastronomy and maritime appeal.
Helsinki also offers lively events all year round.
"Cooperation with Tencent and WTCF is a huge opportunity for
Helsinki to be seen on the biggest digital platform in China. We
are very excited about this project," says Laura Aalto, CEO of
Helsinki Marketing. "Our cooperation with the
world's top internet company Tencent, using its media promotion
and product platform to display various aspects of Helsinki and
serve Chinese outbound tourists, represents a great advance in
innovation. Helsinki is the shortest and fastest route between
Asia and Europe, which has helped Helsinki become the leading
long-haul airport in Northern Europe. Launching this program will
help make Helsinki as a destination and its attractions more
accessible to Chinese travellers."
Helsinki has become
increasingly popular among Chinese tourists in recent years. The
number of registered overnight stays by Chinese travellers in
Helsinki has more than doubled in the past five years, reaching
almost 90,000 in 2016. During the first six months of 2017 alone,
the number of overnight stays of Chinese visitors increased 43.6% compared to the same period in 2016.
The growth of
the number of Chinese visitors has been supported by Finnair's
focused Asian strategy, as a result of which flight connections
between Helsinki and China are excellent. There are direct flights
between 6 major Chinese cities (Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hong
Kong, Chongqing and Xi'an) and Helsinki, and Finnair will launch
direct flights between Nanjing and Helsinki in May 2018.
"Finnair's
direct flights from Helsinki to seven destinations in China create
a strong base for attracting Chinese travellers to Finland.
Helsinki's future appearance on WeChat is an excellent way to
raise awareness about Helsinki among Chinese travellers," said Juha Jarvinen, Chief Commercial Offer at Finnair. "Travel planning
and decision-making in China have already moved onto mobile
platforms, and the Finnish tourism industry should utilise this."
The World Tourism Cities Federation
(WTCF) has selected Helsinki to be the host city of its 2019
summit meeting. The decision was announced at this year's summit
in Los Angeles on 19 September 2017.
"Helsinki joined the
WTCF in 2014. Membership has already proven to be valuable,
especially for enabling new business contacts and opening
significant opportunities for cooperation in China. The importance
of cities continues to grow, especially within the tourism
industry, which is why it is important that Helsinki is part of
this federation of tourism cities," said Laura Aalto.
The WTCF was founded in Beijing in 2012
with the aim of offering a platform for international tourism
cooperation and promoting the sustainable development of tourism.
The annual summit is widely publicised in China, so hosting the
event offers Helsinki an excellent opportunity to gain visibility
in China and attract high-level Chinese officials in connection
with the meeting.
Beijing and Helsinki have been sister cities
since 2006.
See other recent
news regarding:
Tencent,
Helsinki,
Finnair.