Julien Bonafous Joins Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts as Vice President Sales

Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts has appointed Julien Bonafous as Vice President Sales, a new role created to support the hospitality firm’s ongoing expansion drive.

Julien's 20-year career in the hotel industry has comprised several senior sales and marketing roles with key international players including Starwood, Hilton and InterContinental Hotels Group.

Before joining Mövenpick earlier this month, Julien was Director, Global Sales Office, Middle East, Greece & Turkey for Starwood Hotels & Resorts. Prior to that, he was Director, International Sales, Middle East & Africa, at Hilton Hotels.

“Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts has a successful sales and marketing strategy in place, and as the company expands, with new hotels opening globally and many more in the pipeline, it is essential to support this growth by strengthening the commercial team,” said Paul Mulcahy, Senior Vice President Commercial, Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts. “We have therefore appointed Julien as Vice President Sales to spearhead a sales strategy that will ensure we continue to drive robust top line performance by maximising our sales potential in new and existing source markets. I’d like to welcome Julien to the executive team as we embark on this exciting phase in our business development.”

Julien is a graduate of the Vatel International Hospitality Business School in Paris, France, where he graduated with a major in Hospitality Management.

He is fluent in French and English and has lived with his family in Dubai for the last decade.



