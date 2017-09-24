Julien Bonafous Joins Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts as Vice President Sales

|
Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts has appointed Julien
Bonafous as Vice President Sales, a new role created to support
the hospitality firm’s ongoing expansion drive.
Julien's 20-year career in the hotel
industry has comprised several senior sales and marketing roles
with key international players including Starwood, Hilton and
InterContinental Hotels Group.
Before joining Mövenpick earlier this month,
Julien
was Director, Global Sales Office, Middle East, Greece & Turkey
for Starwood Hotels & Resorts. Prior to that, he was Director,
International Sales, Middle East & Africa, at Hilton Hotels.
“Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts has a successful
sales and marketing strategy in place, and as the company expands,
with new hotels opening globally and many more in the pipeline, it
is essential to support this growth by strengthening the
commercial team,” said Paul Mulcahy, Senior Vice President
Commercial, Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts. “We have therefore
appointed Julien as Vice President Sales to spearhead a sales
strategy that will ensure we continue to drive robust top line
performance by maximising our sales potential in new and existing
source markets. I’d like to welcome Julien to the executive team
as we embark on this exciting phase in our business development.”
Julien is a graduate of the Vatel International
Hospitality Business School in Paris, France, where he graduated
with a major in Hospitality Management.
He is fluent in French and
English and has lived with his family in Dubai for the last
decade.
See other recent
news regarding:
Movenpick,
Vice President,
VP.