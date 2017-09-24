Gulf Air to Increase Istanbul Flights

Gulf Air is to increase the number of flights to Istanbul, Turkey by launching a daily service, effective early November 2017.

Last year Gulf Air celebrated the 30th anniversary of its direct, nonstop service to and from the city of Istanbul. Launched in 1986, Istanbul is one of the airline’s main tourist destinations with a growing number of passengers from Bahrain and the GCC throughout the year.

Gulf Air’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Captain Waleed Abdul Hameed Al Alawi, said, “Gulf Air’s Istanbul route performance to date has been promising with consistently strong passenger demand throughout the year. Offering our valued passengers a daily service to and from Istanbul meets their travel needs, further reinforcing the strong historic ties between Bahrain and Turkey and our airline’s key role in encouraging two-way travel, trade, tourism and investment opportunities.”

The airline’s network currently serves 42 cities in 25 countries spanning three continents.



