Gulf Air to Increase Istanbul Flights

Gulf Air is to increase the number of flights to Istanbul,
Turkey by launching a daily service, effective early November 2017.
Last year Gulf Air celebrated the 30th
anniversary of its direct, nonstop service to and from the city of
Istanbul. Launched in 1986, Istanbul is one of the airline’s main
tourist destinations with a growing number of passengers from
Bahrain and the GCC throughout the year.
Gulf Air’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer,
Captain Waleed Abdul Hameed Al Alawi, said, “Gulf Air’s Istanbul
route performance to date has been promising with consistently
strong passenger demand throughout the year. Offering our valued
passengers a daily service to and from Istanbul meets their travel
needs, further reinforcing the strong historic ties between
Bahrain and Turkey and our airline’s key role in encouraging
two-way travel, trade, tourism and investment opportunities.”
The airline’s network currently serves 42 cities
in 25 countries spanning three continents.
