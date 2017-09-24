TravelNewsAsia.com
Thu, 21 Sept 2017
Airbus Inaugurates A330 Completion and Delivery Centre in Tianjin, China

Airbus has inaugurated the A330 Completion and Delivery Centre (C&DC) in Tianjin, China.

Located at the same site as the Airbus Tianjin A320 Family Final Assembly Line and the Airbus Tianjin Delivery Centre, the A330 C&DC covers the aircraft completion activities including cabin installation, aircraft painting and production flight test, as well as customer flight acceptance and aircraft delivery.

Airbus has inaugurated its A330 Completion and Delivery Centre (C&DC) in Tianjin, China. At the same time, the first A330 to be delivered from the C&DC was handed over to Tianjin Airlines. Click to enlarge.

The new plant is composed of a paint shop, weighing hangar and one main hangar with three aircraft positions covering an area of 16,800 sqm.

The A330 C&DC in Tianjin will employ more than 250 people and is ready to deliver two aircraft per month by early 2019.

“The inauguration of our A330 C&DC in Tianjin, together with the first of many deliveries, marks a new milestone for Airbus’ international footprint and underlines the strong spirit of cooperation with our Chinese partners,” said Fabrice Brégier, Airbus COO and President of Commercial Aircraft. “Wide-body aircraft completed in China is an Airbus and an industry first which demonstrates our mutual commitment to a strong and growing Chinese aviation sector.”

To celebrate C&DC inauguration, a first A330 aircraft was delivered to Tianjin Airlines. The aircraft which was assembled and equipped in Toulouse with Chinese and European staff is powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 700 engines and is configured in two classes with 260 seats.

By the end of August 2017, the in-service Airbus fleet with Chinese carrier included 1,484 aircraft, 1,282 A320 Family and 202 A330 Family. 

