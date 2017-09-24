Airbus Inaugurates A330 Completion and Delivery Centre in Tianjin, China

|
Airbus has inaugurated the A330 Completion and
Delivery Centre (C&DC) in Tianjin, China.
Located at the same site as the Airbus Tianjin
A320 Family Final Assembly Line and the Airbus Tianjin Delivery
Centre, the A330 C&DC covers the aircraft completion activities
including cabin installation, aircraft painting and production
flight test, as well as customer flight acceptance and aircraft
delivery.
The new plant is composed of a paint shop,
weighing hangar and one main hangar with three aircraft positions
covering an area of 16,800 sqm.
The A330 C&DC in Tianjin will employ
more than 250 people and is ready to deliver two aircraft per
month by early 2019.
“The inauguration of our A330 C&DC in Tianjin,
together with the first of many deliveries, marks a new milestone
for Airbus’ international footprint and underlines the strong
spirit of cooperation with our Chinese partners,” said Fabrice
Brégier, Airbus COO and President of Commercial Aircraft.
“Wide-body aircraft completed in China is an Airbus and an
industry first which demonstrates our mutual commitment to a
strong and growing Chinese aviation sector.”
To celebrate C&DC inauguration, a first A330
aircraft was delivered to Tianjin Airlines. The aircraft which was
assembled and equipped in Toulouse with Chinese and European staff
is powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 700 engines and is configured in
two classes with 260 seats.
By the end of August 2017, the in-service Airbus
fleet with Chinese carrier included 1,484 aircraft, 1,282 A320
Family and 202 A330 Family.
See other recent
news regarding:
Airbus,
Tianjin.