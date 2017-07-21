U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Q2 2017 Increase in ADR, OR and RevPAR

|
According to data compiled by STR, the U.S.
hotel industry reported record absolute levels in the three key
performance metrics during the second quarter of 2017.
Compared with Q2 2016, the industry reported an
increase in Occupancy of 0.5% to 69.5%, ADR rose by 2.2% to
US$127.43 and RevPAR was up 2.7% to US$88.58.
“The absolute occupancy, ADR and RevPAR levels
were the highest for any second quarter on record,” said Bobby
Bowers, STR’s senior VP of operations. “This is especially notable
given that supply growth was 1.8% for the second quarter in a row.
Much like we saw with results for June, transient occupancy was up
during the quarter, while group occupancy was down. That would
indicate that demand is being lifted by individual travelers, both
domestic and international.”
Bowers also noted that RevPAR
has grown year-on-year for 29 consecutive quarters, but that the
2.7% growth rate for Q2 2017 was the second-lowest of any quarter
during that streak after Q1 2016.
Among the Top 25
Markets, Orlando, Florida, saw the quarter’s only double-digit
increase in RevPAR (+13.5% to US$98.21). The market posted the top
increase in ADR (+7.5% to US$122.12) and the second-highest rise
in occupancy (+5.6% to 80.4%).
Other top RevPAR increases
were reported in Seattle, Washington (+9.6% to US$137.72), and
Norfolk/Virginia Beach, Virginia (+9.4% to US$75.00).
Norfolk/Virginia Beach’s RevPAR growth was due primarily to the
quarter’s highest increase in occupancy (+6.6% to 70.4%).
Houston, Texas, experienced the steepest decline in each of the
three key performance metrics. Occupancy fell 4.9% to 62.9%, ADR
was down 6.4% to US$103.49 and RevPAR dropped 11.0% to US$65.09.
New York, New York, posted the highest absolute values
across the three key performance metrics: occupancy increased by 89.5%, ADR
reached US$263.85 while RevPAR was US$236.24.
