Fri, 21 July 2017
U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Q2 2017 Increase in ADR, OR and RevPAR

According to data compiled by STR, the U.S. hotel industry reported record absolute levels in the three key performance metrics during the second quarter of 2017.

Compared with Q2 2016, the industry reported an increase in Occupancy of 0.5% to 69.5%, ADR rose by 2.2% to US$127.43 and RevPAR was up 2.7% to US$88.58.

“The absolute occupancy, ADR and RevPAR levels were the highest for any second quarter on record,” said Bobby Bowers, STR’s senior VP of operations. “This is especially notable given that supply growth was 1.8% for the second quarter in a row. Much like we saw with results for June, transient occupancy was up during the quarter, while group occupancy was down. That would indicate that demand is being lifted by individual travelers, both domestic and international.”

Entrance of the luxurious Four Seasons Hotel New York

Bowers also noted that RevPAR has grown year-on-year for 29 consecutive quarters, but that the 2.7% growth rate for Q2 2017 was the second-lowest of any quarter during that streak after Q1 2016.

Among the Top 25 Markets, Orlando, Florida, saw the quarter’s only double-digit increase in RevPAR (+13.5% to US$98.21). The market posted the top increase in ADR (+7.5% to US$122.12) and the second-highest rise in occupancy (+5.6% to 80.4%).

Other top RevPAR increases were reported in Seattle, Washington (+9.6% to US$137.72), and Norfolk/Virginia Beach, Virginia (+9.4% to US$75.00).

Norfolk/Virginia Beach’s RevPAR growth was due primarily to the quarter’s highest increase in occupancy (+6.6% to 70.4%).

Houston, Texas, experienced the steepest decline in each of the three key performance metrics. Occupancy fell 4.9% to 62.9%, ADR was down 6.4% to US$103.49 and RevPAR dropped 11.0% to US$65.09.

New York, New York, posted the highest absolute values across the three key performance metrics: occupancy increased by 89.5%, ADR reached US$263.85 while RevPAR was US$236.24.

