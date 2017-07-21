Swiss-Belhotel Signs Luxury Resort in Nha Trang, Vietnam

|
Swiss-Belhotel has signed a beachfront pool
villa resort in Nha Trang, Vietnam.
The Swiss-Belresort Nha Trang is the company’s
second property in Vietnam, a country which is experiencing
unprecedented growth in both its domestic economy and tourist
arrivals.
Swiss-Belhotel International Chairman and
President Mr. Gavin M. Faull, said, “It is impressive what is happening in Vietnam
and we are excited that Swiss-Belhotel International is part of
the success story. Tourist arrivals have leapt 24% in the last
year. The appeal of Vietnam is global, with a 30% rise in visitors
from Asia, but also more than a 17% increase in tourists from
Australia, with European visitor numbers growing by 14% and US
tourist numbers by over 11%.”
Each of the 175 two, three and four-bedroom
beachfront villas at Swiss-Belresort Nha Trang will come with its own
private swimming pool.
The resort’s all-day
international dining venue and Italian restaurant will add
gourmet experiences to the cosmopolitan flavour, and a generous
swimming pool and poolside bar will allow guests to sip on refreshing drinks
while enjoying
the views.
The Swiss-Belresort Nha Trang will open in
phases with the first scheduled to open in late 2017.
