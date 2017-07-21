Swiss-Belhotel Signs Luxury Resort in Nha Trang, Vietnam

Swiss-Belhotel has signed a beachfront pool villa resort in Nha Trang, Vietnam.

The Swiss-Belresort Nha Trang is the company’s second property in Vietnam, a country which is experiencing unprecedented growth in both its domestic economy and tourist arrivals.

Swiss-Belhotel International Chairman and President Mr. Gavin M. Faull, said, “It is impressive what is happening in Vietnam and we are excited that Swiss-Belhotel International is part of the success story. Tourist arrivals have leapt 24% in the last year. The appeal of Vietnam is global, with a 30% rise in visitors from Asia, but also more than a 17% increase in tourists from Australia, with European visitor numbers growing by 14% and US tourist numbers by over 11%.”

Each of the 175 two, three and four-bedroom beachfront villas at Swiss-Belresort Nha Trang will come with its own private swimming pool.

The resort’s all-day international dining venue and Italian restaurant will add gourmet experiences to the cosmopolitan flavour, and a generous swimming pool and poolside bar will allow guests to sip on refreshing drinks while enjoying the views.

The Swiss-Belresort Nha Trang will open in phases with the first scheduled to open in late 2017.

See other recent news regarding: Swiss-Belhotel, Nha Trang, Vietnam.