LG Electronics today launched a trial of
Airport Guide Robots and Airport Cleaning Robots at Incheon
International Airport (IIA) in South Korea.
The Airport Guide Robot will roam the airport
providing information and assistance to visitors while the Airport
Cleaning Robot will be on hand to keep the floors clean.
By dispatching its robots to one of the largest
and busiest airports in the world, LG will be able to provide its
robotic services to approximately 57 million travelers who pass
through the airport every year.
While the robots are officially
going into trial service today, they have been a familiar presence
to frequent travelers since February, when they began beta testing
at IIA.
LG engineers have been fine tuning the robots for the past
five months, improving their performance based on the data and
experience collected during the beta test.
Equipped
with LG’s voice recognition platform, the Airport Guide Robot
understands four different languages - Korean, English, Chinese,
and Japanese - the four most popular languages spoken at the
airport, in order to provide assistance verbally.
The robot can
connect to the airport’s central server to provide information
regarding boarding time and locations of restaurants, shops, and
much more. With a quick scan of a boarding pass, the Airport Guide
Robot can even escort the late or lost traveler to the right departure
gate on time.
The Airport Cleaning Robot takes LG
HOM-BOT’s cleaning performance, autonomous navigation,
and object-avoidance capability and applies them to a commercial,
public environment. This robot detects the areas that require the
most frequent cleaning, stores those locations in its database and
calculates the most efficient routes to get there.
“LG is dedicated to the advancement and development of its
robot technologies which includes navigation, voice recognition,
natural language processing, and of course, DeepThinQ,” said Song
Dae-hyun, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air
Solutions Company. “It is this kind of effort and innovation that
will drive LG forward in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.”
