Emirates to Operate One-Off Airbus A380 Flight to Colombo, Sri Lanka

An Emirates Airbus A380 aircraft will make an
one-off landing at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA),
Katunayake, on Monday 14 August as the airline joins local
authorities in celebration of the airport’s resurfaced runway.
The special flight, operating as EK654 from Dubai, will be the
first A380 aircraft to disembark passengers in Sri Lanka after
completing a commercial service.
The one-off A380 aircraft will
arrive at 16:10 and be on the ground for more than six hours
before it returns to Dubai as flight EK655 departing at 22:10, enabling airport executives, VIPs, trade partners and media
to enjoy a guided static tour of the double-decker aircraft.
“Colombo has welcomed us from the day Emirates
commenced daily flights from Dubai in 1986, just a year after the
airline launched its operations,” said Ahmed Khoory, Emirates’
Senior Vice President, West Asia and Indian Ocean. “We are honoured
to work alongside the city, airport, and the Sri Lankan Civil
Aviation authorities, to bring our flagship A380 to this vibrant
destination. For BIA and for aviation enthusiasts in Sri Lanka,
this will certainly be a special day and we look forward to
showcasing our unique on board products in this market.”
Emirates commenced operations to Sri Lanka in
April 1986 and operates a total of 34 flights a week from Colombo
- 27 flights westward to Malé and Dubai, and 7 eastward to
Singapore connecting onwards to Melbourne, Australia.
The airline
normally operates Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft on the scheduled
flights serving Sri Lanka.
Since 2008, Emirates has flown over 80 million
passengers on its A380 fleet.
