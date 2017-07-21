Apex City of Bath Hotel in England to Open August 2017

The team at Apex City of Bath Hotel in England is celebrating yet another milestone as the grand opening of the new £35m property approaches.

Contractors have removed the final piece of scaffolding around the hotel’s façade, revealing the building, constructed using Bath stone, in all its glory.

Just over 1,000 tonnes of Base Bed Stone, sourced from Stoke Mill Mine just outside Bath, was used in the hotel’s construction.

The removal gives locals and visitors to the historic city the first full glimpse of the 177-bed property, which will be Bath’s largest hotel.

Tim O’Sullivan, General Manager of Apex City of Bath Hotel, said, “Construction on the hotel began just under two years ago, so the scaffolding coming down marks a significant milestone on our journey towards opening to the public. We’re entering the final countdown, and it’s fantastic to finally see the façade – which is covered with more than two-thousand square feet of Bath stone – in its full glory. We’re looking forward to welcoming locals and visitors inside to see what lies in store once we’re officially opened.”

Opening in August, the four-star Apex City of Bath Hotel will feature 177 bedrooms, a restaurant, bar, gymnasium and pool alongside Bath’s only city centre conference facility for up to 400 guests.

The hotel is located within easy reach of tourist destinations, and just five minutes’ walk from the world famous Roman Baths.

The Apex City of Bath Hotel is scheduled to open in August.

