Apex City of Bath Hotel in England to Open August 2017

|
The team at Apex City of Bath Hotel in England
is celebrating yet another milestone as the grand opening of the
new £35m property approaches.
Contractors have removed the final piece of
scaffolding around the hotel’s façade, revealing the building,
constructed using Bath stone, in all its glory.
Just over 1,000 tonnes of Base Bed Stone,
sourced from Stoke Mill Mine just outside Bath, was used in the
hotel’s construction.
The removal gives locals and visitors to the
historic city the first full glimpse of the 177-bed property,
which will be Bath’s largest hotel.
Tim O’Sullivan, General Manager of Apex City of
Bath Hotel, said, “Construction on the hotel began just under two
years ago, so the scaffolding coming down marks a significant
milestone on our journey towards opening to the public.
We’re entering the final countdown, and it’s fantastic to finally
see the façade – which is covered with more than two-thousand
square feet of Bath stone – in its full glory. We’re looking
forward to welcoming locals and visitors inside to see what lies
in store once we’re officially opened.”
Opening in August, the four-star Apex City of
Bath Hotel will feature 177 bedrooms, a restaurant, bar, gymnasium and
pool alongside Bath’s only city centre conference facility for up
to 400 guests.
The hotel is located within easy reach of
tourist destinations, and just five minutes’ walk from the world
famous Roman Baths.
The Apex City of Bath Hotel is scheduled to open
in August.
See other recent
news regarding:
Apex City of Bath Hotel,
Bath,
MICE,
England.