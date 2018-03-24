SAS to Launch Flights to Eilat, Israel

SAS has unveiled plans to launch flights between Stockholm and Eilat, Israel.

The Stockholm - Eilat flights are scheduled to start on 28 October as part of SAS’ winter program for 2017/2018, with departures weekly on Saturdays until 24 March 2018.

"SAS continues the launch of new routes to popular destinations to improve the offer to our travelers. We are adding a new direct route to Eilat, as part of our latest news in our winter program. Eilat is a destination where Swedish tourists have been traveling for decades," said Anders Wahlström, Head of Sales, Sweden.

Eilat is a popular city located by the Red Sea on the south coast of Israel. The city offers its visitors white beaches, coral reefs and deserts as well as night life.

In addition to new routes, SAS is introducing new cabins on all short and medium-haul flights. The new cabins will be installed between 2017 and 2019. From the second half of 2017, the installation of high-speed WiFi will commence, with surfing speeds that make it possible to stream movies or TV series onboard.



