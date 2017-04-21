Philippine Airlines to Enhance Passenger Experience with SITAOnAir Crew Tab

|
Philippine Airlines (PAL) and SITAOnAir are
co-developing a new CrewTab designed to enhance inflight service
delivery.
PAL information will be delivered and stored in
tablets provided to flight pursers, enabling them to digitally
view operational data, from general passenger profiles and company
service bulletins, to the latest products and service offerings.
SITAOnAir’s CrewTab, a complete, user-friendly solution, is also a platform that
enables flight pursers and cabin crew to streamline advisory,
documenting and reporting processes. The system will digitally
transform cabin crew’s pre-flight, inflight and post-flight activities and workflows. It achieves this by providing them with
a user-friendly mobile and tablet application interface through which they can access and update airlines’ integrated back-end
processes and information.
PAL President and Chief
Operating Officer,
Jaime Bautista
(pictured), said, “As we work towards
achieving our vision of becoming a full-service five star carrier,
PAL is highly focused on the benefits that new and emerging
technologies can bring. We are very pleased to be working towards
expanding our connected aircraft relationship with SITAOnAir. With
our customized CrewTab, we will definitely take our inflight
customer service to the highest standards.”
By
reducing the time spent on paper-based administrative tasks, this
innovation will allow the airline team to focus on delivering an
enhanced individualized service to passengers.
SITAOnAir’s
PAL CrewTab
will be customized to integrate functions that are specific to
PAL, including crew scheduling department control systems and
passenger loyalty programs.
This will allow the
end users to access and update passenger information as they go,
including travel experience and onboard shopping requests. Coupled
with its intuitive user interface, the CrewTab solution will
further boost the airline’s operational efficiency.
Katrina Korzenowski, SITAOnAir
Vice President for Asia Pacific, said, “We are thrilled to have
been chosen by long-standing customer PAL, to bring on their cabin
crew’s digital transformation. At a time where 60% of airlines
still use paper-based cabin crew processes, CrewTab is an obvious
companion for Philippine Airlines’ SITAOnAir-enabled connected
aircraft environment. With our tailored PAL CrewTab, the airline’s
crew will be empowered to respond to the demands of the individual
travelling passenger, and optimize productivity.”
