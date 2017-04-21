TravelNewsAsia.com
Philippine Airlines to Enhance Passenger Experience with SITAOnAir Crew Tab

Philippine Airlines (PAL) and SITAOnAir are co-developing a new CrewTab designed to enhance inflight service delivery.

PAL information will be delivered and stored in tablets provided to flight pursers, enabling them to digitally view operational data, from general passenger profiles and company service bulletins, to the latest products and service offerings.

SITAOnAir’s CrewTab, a complete, user-friendly solution, is also a platform that enables flight pursers and cabin crew to streamline advisory, documenting and reporting processes. The system will digitally transform cabin crew’s pre-flight, inflight and post-flight activities and workflows. It achieves this by providing them with a user-friendly mobile and tablet application interface through which they can access and update airlines’ integrated back-end processes and information.

Jaime Bautista

PAL President and Chief Operating Officer, Jaime Bautista (pictured), said, “As we work towards achieving our vision of becoming a full-service five star carrier, PAL is highly focused on the benefits that new and emerging technologies can bring. We are very pleased to be working towards expanding our connected aircraft relationship with SITAOnAir. With our customized CrewTab, we will definitely take our inflight customer service to the highest standards.”

By reducing the time spent on paper-based administrative tasks, this innovation will allow the airline team to focus on delivering an enhanced individualized service to passengers.

SITAOnAir’s PAL CrewTab will be customized to integrate functions that are specific to PAL, including crew scheduling department control systems and passenger loyalty programs.

This will allow the end users to access and update passenger information as they go, including travel experience and onboard shopping requests. Coupled with its intuitive user interface, the CrewTab solution will further boost the airline’s operational efficiency.

Katrina Korzenowski, SITAOnAir Vice President for Asia Pacific, said, “We are thrilled to have been chosen by long-standing customer PAL, to bring on their cabin crew’s digital transformation. At a time where 60% of airlines still use paper-based cabin crew  processes, CrewTab is an obvious companion for Philippine Airlines’ SITAOnAir-enabled connected aircraft environment. With our tailored PAL CrewTab, the airline’s crew will be empowered to respond to the demands of the individual travelling passenger, and optimize productivity.”

See also: Philippine Airlines HD Video Interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & COO (Jan 2016) and more recent HD Videos and Podcasts.

See other recent news regarding: SITA, SITAOnAir, Philippine Airlines, PAL, Cabin Crew, Philippines.

