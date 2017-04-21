Honeywell’s Integrated Multi-Mode Receiver Receives FAA Certification

|
Honeywell has received an FAA technical standard
order certification, which approves the design and production of
its Integrated Multi-Mode Receiver.
Honeywell’s Integrated Multi-Mode Receiver
(IMMR) is designed to meet today’s more accurate, satellite-based
navigation requirements through its integration of multiple
technologies, such as localizer and VHF omnidirectional receivers,
with next-generation technologies like GNSS landing systems into
one receiver.
The IMMR was built upon the success of Honeywell’s
Integrated Navigation Receiver, which is standard equipment on the
Boeing 787.
“Honeywell’s Integrated Multi-Mode Receiver is
currently the only comprehensive and fully-digital navigation
receiver to support the airline industry,” said Carl Esposito,
president, Electronic Solutions, Honeywell Aerospace. “Its proven
technology and benefits stem from Honeywell’s years of experience
with GPS-based landing systems, providing airlines and aircraft
manufacturers with increased precision and lowered costs.
Honeywell has received commitments for more than 1,700 forward-fit
and retrofit aircraft installations for the next-generation
receiver, and we expect annual production rates in excess of
several thousand receivers per year.”
The IMMR’s comprehensive system eliminates the
need for standalone receivers, cutting costs through reduced
procurement and sparing, and enabling more efficient navigation
capabilities.
The IMMR improves growth and capability for current
and next-generation navigation standards such as Ground-Based
Augmentation System Landing System approaches and multiple
satellite navigation systems.
As the aerospace industry adopts and implements
more efficient landing procedures, Honeywell’s receiver can be
adapted, for example using software upgrades to limit excess cost
and to help ensure airlines will benefit from less aircraft
downtime.
Air traffic continues to be a growing issue, with the
FAA recording more than 7,000 aircraft in the sky at any given
moment. This added pressure forces the industry to improve landing
efficiency at airports throughout the country. By using GPS
satellites to pinpoint aircraft locations, the IMMR enables pilots
to tackle challenging approaches with extreme accuracy, while
airports and operators experience reduced delays and costs as well
as greater efficiency.
