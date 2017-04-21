Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites Bellingham Becomes First to Feature Brand’s New H4 Design

The 153-room Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites Bellingham, located steps away from Bellingham International Airport, has become the first Holiday Inn property to open featuring the brand’s new H4 design. Eric Lent, Vice President, Holiday Inn and Crowne Plaza Brands, The Americas, IHG said, “Since its inception more than 60 years ago, the Holiday Inn brand has been a part of countless memorable experiences for travelers the world over ... With H4, we’ve once again raised the expectation of what a great hotel stay can be, and we are thrilled to welcome the Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites Bellingham to the IHG family as the first of many properties to come featuring this innovative new design.” The Holiday Inn brand’s H4 guest room design is a flexible solution that adapts to each guests’ individual needs as they change throughout their stay, allowing them to work or relax wherever and however they want and truly make the space their own. As part of the design, the Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites Bellingham hotel features: - A Welcome Nook serves as a drop zone for guests to hang their coat, drop their keys and personal belongings and plug in their devices – much like they would an entryway or mudroom in their own home. - An entirely new room type, the King Bed with Comfort Hideaway, features a trundle-type bed which doubles as a sofa during the day and can pull out into two twin beds at night. The room design is ideal for both business travelers, serving as a separate place to work or relax and unwind, and families with kids and teens, giving each member of the family a comfortable place to sleep and play. - A new Moveable Desk and more than five dedicated points of power throughout the room were designed with today’s travelers in mind, giving them the ability to work and play anywhere in the room. Ragan Humphrey, General Manager, Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites Bellingham said, “We can’t wait to welcome guests traveling to the beautiful Pacific Northwest to the new Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites Bellingham. With wonderfully designed rooms, spacious public areas and state of the art conference facilities, we have everything covered whatever the reason travelers stay. We are confident that our hotel will quickly become a favorite choice of leisure and business travelers visiting the area.” Amenities at the Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites Bellingham including free Wi-Fi throughout the hotel through IHG Connect, an onsite business center and 7,800 square feet of meeting space with capacity for more than 785 people. There’s also a restaurant, an indoor saline pool with steam room and sauna as well as a fully-equipped fitness center. The hotel, located at 4260 Mitchell Way is owned by Bellingham HI, LLC and managed by Hotel Services Group, LLC.

