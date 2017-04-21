Bologna Guglielmo Marconi Airport Installs SITA’s Scan&Fly Bag Drop Units

|
Bologna Guglielmo Marconi Airport has become the
first Italian airport to install SITA’s Scan&Fly bag drop units.
The new bag drop units will initially be
used by low-cost carrier Ryanair before being extended to other
airlines. Bologna Airport is a fast-growing hub for Ryanair with
more than 20 destinations and 170 flights a week.
Nazareno Ventola, CEO & MD of Aeroporto di
Bologna, said, “Our passengers value the convenience of
self-service technology from a customer experience point of view.
From the airport’s perspective, Scan&Fly helps improve the
passenger flow through the airport terminal, facilitating our
rapid growth. The self-bag drop units are the latest in a series
of options we have been developing recently, aimed at providing a
smooth, effortless travel experience to all our passengers, with a
direct benefit for our airlines’ operations.”
In 2016 Bologna Airport was the fastest-growing
airport among Italy’s 15 busiest airports, with almost 7.7 million
passengers. Over the past eight years, the airport has grown its
passenger volumes twice as fast on average than Italy’s overall
passenger growth.
Dave Bakker, SITA President, Europe, said, “An
increasing number of airlines and airports globally are
recognizing the benefits that self-bag drop can bring to
passengers as well as their own operations. The ability to quickly
and securely check-in your bag is just one of the ways we can help
airports streamline the passenger process using self-service, from
the moment they check-in to when they arrive at the destination.”
SITA has for more than a decade supported
Bologna Airport with new technology. Earlier this year SITA
introduced SITA's iBorders BorderAutomation ABCGates, providing
passengers with a smooth, self-service experience through
immigration.
