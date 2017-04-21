Bologna Guglielmo Marconi Airport Installs SITA’s Scan&Fly Bag Drop Units

Bologna Guglielmo Marconi Airport has become the first Italian airport to install SITA’s Scan&Fly bag drop units.

The new bag drop units will initially be used by low-cost carrier Ryanair before being extended to other airlines. Bologna Airport is a fast-growing hub for Ryanair with more than 20 destinations and 170 flights a week.

Nazareno Ventola, CEO & MD of Aeroporto di Bologna, said, “Our passengers value the convenience of self-service technology from a customer experience point of view. From the airport’s perspective, Scan&Fly helps improve the passenger flow through the airport terminal, facilitating our rapid growth. The self-bag drop units are the latest in a series of options we have been developing recently, aimed at providing a smooth, effortless travel experience to all our passengers, with a direct benefit for our airlines’ operations.”

In 2016 Bologna Airport was the fastest-growing airport among Italy’s 15 busiest airports, with almost 7.7 million passengers. Over the past eight years, the airport has grown its passenger volumes twice as fast on average than Italy’s overall passenger growth.

Dave Bakker, SITA President, Europe, said, “An increasing number of airlines and airports globally are recognizing the benefits that self-bag drop can bring to passengers as well as their own operations. The ability to quickly and securely check-in your bag is just one of the ways we can help airports streamline the passenger process using self-service, from the moment they check-in to when they arrive at the destination.”

SITA has for more than a decade supported Bologna Airport with new technology. Earlier this year SITA introduced SITA's iBorders BorderAutomation ABCGates, providing passengers with a smooth, self-service experience through immigration.

