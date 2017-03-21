Southeast Asia World’s Fastest Growing Travel and Tourism Region in 2016

|
According to a new report by the World Travel &
Tourism Council (WTTC), travel and tourism generated 1 in 10 of
the world’s jobs in 2016 as the sector grew by 3.3%, outpacing the
global economy for the sixth year in a row.
WTTC’s Economic Impact Report 2017, which is
conducted in conjunction with Oxford Economics, researches the
economic impact of travel and tourism on a global level
for 25 regions and 185 countries.
According to the research, travel and tourism
grew by 3.3% in 2016, generating US$7.6 trillion worldwide, which
is 10.2% of global GDP when the direct, indirect and induced
impacts are taken into account. The sector supported a total of
292 million jobs in 2016, which is 1 in 10 of all jobs in the
world.
Additionally, global visitor exports, which is money
spent by foreign visitors, accounted for 6.6% of total world
exports, and almost 30% of total world services exports.
David Scowsill, President & CEO, WTTC, said, “This is the sixth
year in a row that travel and tourism has outpaced the global
economy, showing the sector’s resilience, and the eagerness of
people to continue to travel and discover new places, despite
economic and political challenges across the world. The
continuous growth of our sector underlines the significance of
business and leisure travel in driving economic development and
job creation throughout the world.”
Southeast Asia (8.3%)
was the region with the fastest growing travel and tourism sector
in 2016, driven by the expanding Chinese outbound market and the
countries own growing markets.
Latin America (0.2%) was the
slowest growing region. Some countries performed well above the
world average, but the Brazilian economy dragged down the whole
region.
The other regions registered the following growth:
South Asia (7.9%), North East Asia (4.6%), Oceania (4.4%), the
Caribbean (3.2%), North America (3.1%), the Middle East (2.7%),
Sub-Saharan Africa (2.4%) and Europe (1.6%).
Travel and
tourism is expected to grow by 3.8% in 2017, generating US$ 7.9
trillion. This growth is slower than previously forecast, as a
result of a downgrade to the global economy and a dampening of
consumer spending.
Over the next decade the sector is
forecast to grow at an average of 3.9% per year. By 2027 it will
generate more than 11% of the world’s GDP and employ a total of
380 million people. One quarter of all jobs created in the next
decade will be supported by travel and tourism.
Scowsill
continued “The future prospects for travel and tourism are good,
but the sector continues to face challenges. The impact of
terrorism and the rise of populism pose a severe risk to the
ability of people to travel efficiently and securely. The sector
itself needs urgently to address the impact of growth on
destinations and its own contribution to climate change if it is
to be sustainable in the long term. The UN’s 2017 International
Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development is a perfect
opportunity to explore solutions together. We look forward to
welcoming delegates at our upcoming Global Summit in Bangkok,
Thailand, 26-27 April where these challenges will be addressed.”
