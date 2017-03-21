Rosalyn Sayswang Joins The St. Regis Bali as Director of Marketing Communications

The St. Regis Bali Resort and The Laguna, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Nusa Dua, Bali, has appointed Rosalyn Sayswang as Director of Marketing Communications.

In her new role, Rosalyn will be responsible for the development and implementation of marketing and communication strategies for both resorts reporting directly to Director of Sales & Marketing – Complex, Julie Jackson.

A Thai national with over 15 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Rosalyn previously joined The St. Regis brand in 2010 as pre-opening Director, Marketing Communications of The St. Regis Bangkok.

She has also worked with Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Atlantis The Palm, Dubai, One&Only Resorts as well as and luxury fashion brands - LVMH Fashion Group (Fendi and Céline).

Rosalyn recently served as Director of Marketing of Caresse, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Bodrum in Turkey.

Rosalyn holds a MSc Degree in Business Management from University of East Anglia, United Kingdom majoring in Marketing.



