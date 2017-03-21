Rosalyn Sayswang Joins The St. Regis Bali as Director of Marketing Communications

|
The St. Regis Bali Resort and The Laguna, a
Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Nusa Dua, Bali, has appointed
Rosalyn Sayswang as Director of Marketing Communications.
In her new role, Rosalyn will be responsible for
the development and implementation of marketing and communication
strategies for both resorts reporting directly to Director of
Sales & Marketing – Complex, Julie Jackson.
A Thai national with over 15 years of experience
in the hospitality industry, Rosalyn previously joined The St.
Regis brand in 2010 as pre-opening Director, Marketing
Communications of The St. Regis Bangkok.
She has
also worked with
Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Atlantis The Palm, Dubai, One&Only
Resorts as well as and luxury fashion brands - LVMH Fashion Group
(Fendi and Céline).
Rosalyn recently served as Director of
Marketing of Caresse, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Bodrum in
Turkey.
Rosalyn holds a MSc Degree in Business Management
from University of East Anglia, United Kingdom majoring in
Marketing.
