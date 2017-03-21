Marriott Opens First Autograph Collection Hotel in China

|
Marriott has expanded its portfolio of Autograph
Collection Hotels to China with the opening of The Shanhaitian
Resort Sanya.
The hotel, designed by Bangkok-based P49 Design
& Associates, joins the Collection’s ensemble of
more than 100 independent properties around the world and ensures
it remains on track to reach 200 hotels in the next five years.
The brand will expand its presence in Asia Pacific with upcoming
openings in Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, China and
Philippines.
Boasting a backdrop of Luhuitou Park
and Dadonghai Bay, The Shanhaitian Resort Sanya features 199 guestrooms and 17
suites.
The Shanhaitian
Resort Sanya offers guests five distinctive F&B options. The Residence is the hotel’s signature
restaurant, specializing in contemporary Chinese cuisine and
showcases Cantonese favorites. The Reef is an all-day dining venue
featuring international cuisine with locally-sourced ingredients
and a “fresh-catch” seafood concept. Boasting ocean
views, The Pool Bar is an ideal spot for a refreshing drink and
light bites, where guests can relax, unwind, and enjoy the natural
scenery. The Lounge offers a traditional High Tea Menu. For guests
looking to mingle with friends or indulge in a night cap, The Pod
presents a curated cocktail program as well as healthy
drinks and smoothies served during the day.
The
resort’s third-floor recreational facilities, dubbed The Podium,
feature specially-designed zones for well-being, relaxation and
rejuvenation, fitness, nourishment and fun. Highlights include an
infinity pool with views of Dadonghai Bay; a
glass-walled gym with a heated sauna; a swim-up
pool bar; and a spa with four deluxe ‘huts’ offering bespoke
treatments.
The hotel also features four recreational swimming pools and
a kid’s club as well as over 830 square meters of multi-functional
meeting space to accommodate events of all sizes.
