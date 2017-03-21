TravelNewsAsia.com
Marriott Opens First Autograph Collection Hotel in China

Marriott has expanded its portfolio of Autograph Collection Hotels to China with the opening of The Shanhaitian Resort Sanya.

The hotel, designed by Bangkok-based P49 Design & Associates, joins the Collection’s ensemble of more than 100 independent properties around the world and ensures it remains on track to reach 200 hotels in the next five years. The brand will expand its presence in Asia Pacific with upcoming openings in Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, China and Philippines.

Boasting a backdrop of Luhuitou Park and Dadonghai Bay, The Shanhaitian Resort Sanya features 199 guestrooms and 17 suites.

Swimming pools at The Shanhaitian Resort Sanya

The Shanhaitian Resort Sanya offers guests five distinctive F&B options. The Residence is the hotel’s signature restaurant, specializing in contemporary Chinese cuisine and showcases Cantonese favorites. The Reef is an all-day dining venue featuring international cuisine with locally-sourced ingredients and a “fresh-catch” seafood concept. Boasting ocean views, The Pool Bar is an ideal spot for a refreshing drink and light bites, where guests can relax, unwind, and enjoy the natural scenery. The Lounge offers a traditional High Tea Menu. For guests looking to mingle with friends or indulge in a night cap, The Pod presents a curated cocktail program as well as healthy drinks and smoothies served during the day.

The resort’s third-floor recreational facilities, dubbed The Podium, feature specially-designed zones for well-being, relaxation and rejuvenation, fitness, nourishment and fun. Highlights include an infinity pool with views of Dadonghai Bay; a glass-walled gym with a heated sauna; a swim-up pool bar; and a spa with four deluxe ‘huts’ offering bespoke treatments.

The hotel also features four recreational swimming pools and a kid’s club as well as over 830 square meters of multi-functional meeting space to accommodate events of all sizes.

