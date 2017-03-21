Saab Appoints Dean Rosenfield as New Head of Market Area Asia Pacific

Defence and security company Saab has appointed Dean Rosenfield, currently Managing Director of Saab Australia, as its new head of Market Area Asia Pacific.

Dean will take up his new position from 1 January 2018 and will be based in Singapore.

Current head of the Market Area Dan Enstedt, will at the same time, take up the position as senior advisor to Håkan Buskhe, President and CEO of Saab.

Saab is present in Asia Pacific with the wide portfolio of high-tech solutions and products such as the Gripen, Remote Towers, C4I, EW (Self Protection Systems), Signature Management, Communication Systems, Surveillance Systems and Radar Systems.

Saab products are in use in a number of countries in the region, including India, Korea, Japan, China (AIS), Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand.

The recruitment of a new Managing Director of Saab Australia will begin shortly.



See other recent news regarding: Saab. Defence, Security, Singapore