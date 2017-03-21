Saab Appoints Dean Rosenfield as New Head of Market Area Asia Pacific

|
Defence and security company Saab has appointed
Dean Rosenfield, currently Managing Director of Saab Australia, as its new head of Market Area Asia Pacific.
Dean
will take up his new position from 1 January 2018 and will be based in
Singapore.
Current head of the Market Area Dan Enstedt,
will at the same time, take up the position as senior advisor to
Håkan Buskhe, President and CEO of Saab.
Saab is present in Asia Pacific with the wide
portfolio of high-tech solutions and products such as the Gripen,
Remote Towers, C4I, EW (Self Protection Systems), Signature
Management, Communication Systems, Surveillance Systems and Radar
Systems.
Saab products are in use in a number of countries
in the region, including India, Korea, Japan, China (AIS),
Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Australia and New
Zealand.
The recruitment of a new Managing Director of Saab
Australia will begin shortly.
