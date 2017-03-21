TravelNewsAsia.com
Redefine|BDL Hotels Eyes European Expansion

This will be a landmark year for Redefine|BDL Hotels (RBH), says CEO Helder Pereira.

The UK-based hotel management company recently recruited a Frankfurt-based Director of Business Development, Tom Goldscheider, to focus on Europe, and negotiations are already underway in Germany.

RBH’s CEO now says it is only a matter of time before European deals start to cross the line.

 “When it comes to Europe we mean business – we have had our eye on expansion for quite some time, with a particular interest in Germany, the Benelux region, Poland and Holland,” Helder Pereira (pictured) said. “Many major brands are turning their attention to Germany and we too believe that it presents a big opportunity to establish strategic partnerships. It’s a strong market with a good domestic economy and tourism growth. Our new Director of Business Development, Tom Goldscheider, is proactively seeking lease and management contract opportunities for large branded hotels and we feel confident that we will soon have a foothold in Continental Europe.”

Helder Pereira

RBH currently manages around 50 branded and private label hotel properties with a portfolio comprising international brands including IHG, Hilton, Accor, Marriott, Best Western and Wyndham hotels.

Pereira stresses that, while the company has its sights firmly set on expanding its geographical spread, further UK growth remains firmly on the agenda.

“As we progress with our exciting plans for Europe it is important that we do not lose sight of the fact great opportunities will continue to come up in the UK. We have established a solid reputation in the UK working with prestigious brands and, as we roll out our wider plans, we will continue delivering best-in-class performance here at home,” he explained.

