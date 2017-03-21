Redefine|BDL Hotels Eyes European Expansion

|
This will be a landmark year for Redefine|BDL
Hotels (RBH), says CEO Helder Pereira.
The UK-based hotel management company recently
recruited a Frankfurt-based Director of Business Development, Tom
Goldscheider, to focus
on Europe, and negotiations are already underway in Germany.
RBH’s CEO now says it is only a matter of time
before European deals start to cross the line.
“When it comes to
Europe we mean business – we have had our eye on expansion for
quite some time, with a particular interest in Germany, the
Benelux region, Poland and Holland,” Helder Pereira (pictured) said. “Many major
brands are turning their attention to Germany and we too believe
that it presents a big opportunity to establish strategic
partnerships. It’s a strong market with a good domestic economy
and tourism growth. Our new Director of Business
Development, Tom Goldscheider, is proactively seeking lease and
management contract opportunities for large branded hotels and we
feel confident that we will soon have a foothold in Continental
Europe.”
RBH
currently manages around 50 branded and private label hotel
properties with a portfolio comprising international
brands including IHG, Hilton, Accor, Marriott, Best Western and
Wyndham hotels.
Pereira stresses that, while the
company has its sights firmly set on expanding its geographical
spread, further UK growth remains firmly on the agenda.
“As we progress with our exciting plans for
Europe it is important that we do not lose sight of the fact great
opportunities will continue to come up in the UK. We have established a solid reputation in the UK working with
prestigious brands and, as we roll out our wider plans, we will
continue delivering best-in-class performance here at home,” he
explained.
