Smiths Detection Installs Dual-View X-Ray Screeners at PortMiami

Smiths Detection, along with maritime
security provider American Guard Services, have launched the
first dual-view X-ray systems in the world to be used for
screening cruise line passenger belongings.
Raising the bar for next-generation cruise
industry security screening methods, HI-SCAN 6040-2is dual-view
X-ray inspection systems will be used to screen the belongings of
passengers embarking on Carnival Cruise Line trips departing from
Terminals D & E at PortMiami.
Advanced dual-view X-ray
captures both horizontal and vertical angle images. This equips
operators with two different, high-resolution images to enhance
the screening process while reducing the need to re-scan items.
The systems installed at PortMiami are expected to enhance
the
passenger experience by improving throughput, thereby helping to
expedite security checkpoints. The systems also feature automatic
explosives detection capability.
“American Guard Services
and Carnival Cruise Line proactively worked with Smiths Detection to integrate
best-in-class technology into their screening protocol. Through
this collaboration we are confident they have deployed the optimal
solutions to enhance the safety and security of passengers, crews,
ships, and ports,” said Dan Gelston, President of Smiths
Detection.
Smiths Detection’s HI-SCAN 6040-2is is an advanced,
dual-view X-ray inspection system which uses multiple views and
sophisticated algorithms to help detect concealed items and
possible threats. It is qualified on TSA’s Air Cargo Screening
Technology List and approved by ECAC for use in airports across
Europe.
