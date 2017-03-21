Smiths Detection Installs Dual-View X-Ray Screeners at PortMiami

Smiths Detection, along with maritime security provider American Guard Services, have launched the first dual-view X-ray systems in the world to be used for screening cruise line passenger belongings.

Raising the bar for next-generation cruise industry security screening methods, HI-SCAN 6040-2is dual-view X-ray inspection systems will be used to screen the belongings of passengers embarking on Carnival Cruise Line trips departing from Terminals D & E at PortMiami.

Advanced dual-view X-ray captures both horizontal and vertical angle images. This equips operators with two different, high-resolution images to enhance the screening process while reducing the need to re-scan items.

The systems installed at PortMiami are expected to enhance the passenger experience by improving throughput, thereby helping to expedite security checkpoints. The systems also feature automatic explosives detection capability.

“American Guard Services and Carnival Cruise Line proactively worked with Smiths Detection to integrate best-in-class technology into their screening protocol. Through this collaboration we are confident they have deployed the optimal solutions to enhance the safety and security of passengers, crews, ships, and ports,” said Dan Gelston, President of Smiths Detection.

Smiths Detection’s HI-SCAN 6040-2is is an advanced, dual-view X-ray inspection system which uses multiple views and sophisticated algorithms to help detect concealed items and possible threats. It is qualified on TSA’s Air Cargo Screening Technology List and approved by ECAC for use in airports across Europe.



