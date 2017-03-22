Jet Airways and Jetstar Asia to Codeshare; Flights Open for Sale 22 March 2017

|
India’s Jet Airways and Singapore-based Jetstar
Asia have signed a codeshare agreement.
Under the agreement, Jet Airways will
place its marketing code ‘9W’ on Jetstar Asia flights operating
from Singapore to 11 destinations across the Asia Pacific region:
Bangkok and Phuket in Thailand, Perth and Darwin in Australia,
Jakarta, Denpasar Bali and Surabaya in Indonesia, Ho Chi Minh
(Saigon) in Vietnam, Kuala Lumpur and Penang in Malaysia and Hong
Kong.
The codeshare will not
only strengthen traffic flows via Singapore, but will also offer
travellers the advantage of twin/ tri-city itineraries options
through Singapore, either via Bangkok or Hong Kong.
The deal means that a traveller could now fly from India to
Singapore with Jet Airways, and onward to Hong Kong or Bangkok on
a codeshared Jetstar Asia flight, returning to India on Jet
Airways directly from Hong Kong or Bangkok, all on a single
itinerary.
Jayaraj Shanmugam, Chief Commercial Officer, Jet
Airways, said, “Jetstar Asia flies to some of the most popular
leisure and business destinations across the Asia Pacific. With
this codeshare agreement, our guests will now be able to
conveniently tap into this extensive network to explore new and
exotic destinations across Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam,
Hong Kong and Australia via Singapore.
Bookings for the codeshare flights open for sale
on 22 March for travel commencing 26 March 2017.
See other recent
news regarding:
Jetstar,
Jet Airways,
Singapore,
Changi.