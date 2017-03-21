Four Seasons Resort Hualalai Appoints Colin Clark as General Manager

|
Colin Clark has been appointed as General Manager of
the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai in Hawaii.
After receiving his
Hotel Business Management degree from Napier University in
Edinburgh, Scotland, Clark immediately began his journey in
hospitality management at two luxury hotels in Scotland. Shortly
thereafter, Clark moved overseas and joined Four Seasons Hotels
and Resorts with a management position at The Regent Hotel Hong
Kong (formerly a Four Seasons Hotel).
Clark grew and affinity for
Asian culture and hospitality, staying in the continent for nearly
15 years serving in various leadership roles at The Regent
Singapore, A Four Seasons Hotel, Four Seasons Resorts Bali, and
the former Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok. A Hotel Manager position at
Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas brought Clark
to the United States, from which he was quickly promoted to
General Manager at Four Seasons Resort Hampshire in the United
Kingdom.
Prior to accepting the position with Four Seasons
Resort Hualalai, Clark served as General Manager for Four Seasons
Resort Palm Beach in Florida. For the past six years, Clark has
led the resort to achieve many notable accomplishments including
receiving two Forbes Five-Star ratings for the resort and the spa.
As General Manager, Clark has continually grown the business,
completed major enhancements, and positioned the Resort with the
owners for extensive renovations in 2018.
“I am honoured to join the team at Four Seasons Resort
Hualalai. The resort has a time-honoured, steadfast reputation of
being one of the best in the world,” said Colin Clark. “When I was
in college, I was given a trip anywhere in the world, and I chose Hawaii. For me, Hawaii always represented an idyllic intersection
of culture, beautiful surroundings, and the outdoor, active lifestyle my family and I enjoy.”
In addition to
his responsibilities as General Manager for Four Seasons Resort
Hualalaii, Clark is the Area Spa Lead for the Americas. Four
Seasons Hotels and Resort appointed Clark with this responsibility
in recognition of his spa experience in Asia, Europe and the
United States, holistic understanding of wellness culture, and
embodiment of a healthy lifestyle.
Clark and his wife
Natascha are avid endurance sports enthusiasts.
