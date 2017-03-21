TravelNewsAsia.com
Four Seasons Resort Hualalai Appoints Colin Clark as General Manager

Colin Clark has been appointed as General Manager of the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai in Hawaii.

After receiving his Hotel Business Management degree from Napier University in Edinburgh, Scotland, Clark immediately began his journey in hospitality management at two luxury hotels in Scotland. Shortly thereafter, Clark moved overseas and joined Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts with a management position at The Regent Hotel Hong Kong (formerly a Four Seasons Hotel).

Clark grew and affinity for Asian culture and hospitality, staying in the continent for nearly 15 years serving in various leadership roles at The Regent Singapore, A Four Seasons Hotel, Four Seasons Resorts Bali, and the former Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok. A Hotel Manager position at Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas brought Clark to the United States, from which he was quickly promoted to General Manager at Four Seasons Resort Hampshire in the United Kingdom.

Colin Clark

Prior to accepting the position with Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, Clark served as General Manager for Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach in Florida. For the past six years, Clark has led the resort to achieve many notable accomplishments including receiving two Forbes Five-Star ratings for the resort and the spa. As General Manager, Clark has continually grown the business, completed major enhancements, and positioned the Resort with the owners for extensive renovations in 2018.

“I am honoured to join the team at Four Seasons Resort Hualalai. The resort has a time-honoured, steadfast reputation of being one of the best in the world,” said Colin Clark. “When I was in college, I was given a trip anywhere in the world, and I chose Hawaii. For me, Hawaii always represented an idyllic intersection of culture, beautiful surroundings, and the outdoor, active lifestyle my family and I enjoy.”

In addition to his responsibilities as General Manager for Four Seasons Resort Hualalaii, Clark is the Area Spa Lead for the Americas. Four Seasons Hotels and Resort appointed Clark with this responsibility in recognition of his spa experience in Asia, Europe and the United States, holistic understanding of wellness culture, and embodiment of a healthy lifestyle.

Clark and his wife Natascha are avid endurance sports enthusiasts.

