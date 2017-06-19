Delta to Launch Three Daily Flights Between Chicago and Seattle

|
Delta Air Lines is adding three daily flights to
Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport (ORD) from Seattle and will
now serve all of the top 10 Seattle destinations as the airline
continues its fifth consecutive year of growth at its Pacific
Northwest hub.
“We have built a robust
network from Seattle to key U.S West, Midwest and East
destinations over the last few years, complementing service to
Europe, Asia and Latin America,” said John Caldwell, Delta’s Vice
President – Seattle. “Adding Chicago fulfills a key part of our
vision for the Pacific Northwest and provides our customers access
to all of the most important destinations from Seattle.”
The flights will operate using Airbus A319 aircraft featuring
high-resolution screens at every seat with free entertainment,
110v and USB power ports available for all customers, large
pivoting overhead bins, ambient lighting and newly designed
lavatories.
The flights will operate on the following
schedule:
Depart Seattle (SEA) at 7:40 a.m. to arrive in Chicago
(ORD) at 1:45 p.m.
Depart Seattle (SEA) at 11:15 a.m. to arrive
in Chicago (ORD) at
5:20 p.m.
Depart Seattle (SEA) at 5:00 p.m. to arrive in Chicago (ORD) at 11:05
p.m.
Depart Chicago (ORD) at 7:30 a.m. to arrive in Seattle (SEA) at 10:05 a.m.
Depart
Chicago (ORD) at 2:20 p.m. to arrive in Seattle (SEA) at 4:55 p.m.
Depart Chicago
(ORD) at 5:55 p.m. to arrive in Seattle (SEA) at 8:30 p.m.
Chicago flights are now available for sale, and
service will begin 19 June 2017.
See other recent
news regarding:
Delta,
Chicago,
Seattle.