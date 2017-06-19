Delta to Launch Three Daily Flights Between Chicago and Seattle

Delta Air Lines is adding three daily flights to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport (ORD) from Seattle and will now serve all of the top 10 Seattle destinations as the airline continues its fifth consecutive year of growth at its Pacific Northwest hub.

“We have built a robust network from Seattle to key U.S West, Midwest and East destinations over the last few years, complementing service to Europe, Asia and Latin America,” said John Caldwell, Delta’s Vice President – Seattle. “Adding Chicago fulfills a key part of our vision for the Pacific Northwest and provides our customers access to all of the most important destinations from Seattle.”

The flights will operate using Airbus A319 aircraft featuring high-resolution screens at every seat with free entertainment, 110v and USB power ports available for all customers, large pivoting overhead bins, ambient lighting and newly designed lavatories.

The flights will operate on the following schedule:

Depart Seattle (SEA) at 7:40 a.m. to arrive in Chicago (ORD) at 1:45 p.m.

Depart Seattle (SEA) at 11:15 a.m. to arrive in Chicago (ORD) at 5:20 p.m.

Depart Seattle (SEA) at 5:00 p.m. to arrive in Chicago (ORD) at 11:05 p.m.

Depart Chicago (ORD) at 7:30 a.m. to arrive in Seattle (SEA) at 10:05 a.m.

Depart Chicago (ORD) at 2:20 p.m. to arrive in Seattle (SEA) at 4:55 p.m.

Depart Chicago (ORD) at 5:55 p.m. to arrive in Seattle (SEA) at 8:30 p.m.

Chicago flights are now available for sale, and service will begin 19 June 2017.



