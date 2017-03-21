Philippe F. Frugere Appointed GM of Bayat Hotel in Abha, Saudi Arabia

Cristal Group has appointed Mr Philippe F. Frugere as General Manger of the Bayat Hotel by Cristal which is scheduled to open in Abha, Saudi Arabia in June 2017. Mr Frugere began his career in Cannes in France in 1977. Over the years he has worked with top hotels in exciting destinations such as France, Switzerland, Algeria, Maldives, Oman and Philippines. He progressively scaled the ranks in the industry to become the F&B manager at IHG Crowne Plaza Paris Republique in 1984. Mr Frugere’s first posting as General Manager was in Corsica in 1998 at the 4-star Campo Dell’Oro Hotel. He then moved to Les Dromonts Hotel & Alpe Hotel Club in France. In 2010, he took his first steps into the Middle East as Group General Manager of Al Nahda Hotel in Oman where he stayed until 2013. Subsequently he worked as General Manager for a year at Olhuveli Beach & Spa Resorts in Maldives and later at Waterfront City Hotel & Casino in the Philippines. Mr Frugere, said, “I am truly grateful to Cristal Group for having given me this opportunity. Abha is emerging as a unique destination and I am very excited to take up this new challenge. I look forward to working with the team at the hotel to deliver the highest level of guest satisfaction.”

See other recent news regarding: Cristal, Abha, Saudi Arabia, GM, General Manager.