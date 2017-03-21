Philippe F. Frugere Appointed GM of Bayat Hotel in Abha, Saudi Arabia

|
Cristal Group has appointed Mr Philippe F.
Frugere as General Manger of the Bayat Hotel by Cristal which is
scheduled to open in Abha, Saudi Arabia in June 2017.
Mr Frugere began his career in Cannes in France
in 1977. Over the years he has worked with top hotels in exciting
destinations such as France, Switzerland, Algeria, Maldives, Oman
and Philippines. He progressively scaled the ranks in the
industry to become the F&B manager at IHG Crowne
Plaza Paris Republique in 1984.
Mr Frugere’s first posting as General Manager
was in Corsica in 1998 at the 4-star Campo Dell’Oro Hotel. He then
moved to Les Dromonts Hotel & Alpe Hotel Club in France. In 2010,
he took his first steps into the Middle East as Group General
Manager of Al Nahda Hotel in Oman where he stayed until 2013.
Subsequently he worked as General Manager for a year at Olhuveli
Beach & Spa Resorts in Maldives and later at Waterfront City Hotel
& Casino in the Philippines.
Mr Frugere, said, “I am truly grateful to
Cristal Group for having given me this opportunity. Abha is
emerging as a unique destination and I am very excited to take up
this new challenge. I look forward to working with the team at the
hotel to deliver the highest level of guest satisfaction.”
