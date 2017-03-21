Cathay Pacific to Upgrade Perth Flights with Airbus A350

Cathay Pacific is to upgrade its daily Perth to Hong Kong service with Airbus A350 aircraft.

Commencing in late October, the A350 will replace the current A330-300 on the airline’s daily CX170/171 service, adding more than 17,000 seats to the route per year.

“Cathay Pacific’s A350 offers passengers the latest in in-flight entertainment and a superior cabin experience,” said Kevin Brown, Chief Executive Officer, Perth Airport. “Last year, visitor arrivals from Hong Kong were up 12% which saw over 79,000 passengers travelling on the route. This announcement will certainly help to ensure these figures keep rising thanks to the high level of comfort enjoyed on the A350.”

Currently the route is made up of 54% of visitors coming from Hong Kong, while the other 46% is Western Australians travelling to Hong Kong.

Cathay Pacific also has excellent connections throughout North Asia including mainland China, South Korea and Japan, as well as to North America.

“Visitors from Hong Kong injected $76 million into the Western Australian economy last year and Cathay Pacific provides a crucial link for this important market,” said Mr Brown.

