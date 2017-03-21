British Airways Adds First English Sparkling White Wine to First Class Menu

|
British Airways has added the first
English sparkling white wine to its First Class menu.
Available
until September the smooth and full-bodied Vintage Blanc de Blancs
comes from the West Sussex-based winery Bolney Wine Estate.
The
English sparkling wine will join Laurent-Perrier Grande Siècle and Jacquart Mosaique Rose NV on the Champagne and Sparkling Wine
menu.
“We
are delighted to be adding Bolney Wine Estate’s Vintage Blanc de
Blancs as our guest Sparkling Wine. This is the first time we have
offered an English Sparkling white wine on board and we think our
customers are going to love it,” said Colin
Talbot, British Airways’ head of catering. “All of our wines are
blind tasted by experts to ensure we serve the very best and offer
our customers the most enjoyable in-flight dining experience.”
The new addition to the airline’s celebrated
wine list not only works well as an aperitif, it
also complements dishes served in First this month such the Loch Fyne Kinglas smoked salmon with tartar sauce, watercress panna
cotta and Oscietra caviar. The wine also works well with the fresh
seasonal salad with the optional blue cheese dressing.
Sam
Linter, managing director and lead master wine maker at Bolney
Wine Estate said, “We are absolutely delighted that British
Airways considers our Blanc de Blancs one of the finest wines
available. It is such a privilege that it will be sampled by
British as well as international flyers. We feel this partnership
shows the strength of the English wine industry and we are very
much looking forward to continuing our relationship with British
Airways.”
Last year British Airways’ First customers
consumed more than 160,000 bottles of champagne, 133,000 bottles
of red wine and 150,000 bottles of white wine on board flights.
