British Airways Adds First English Sparkling White Wine to First Class Menu

British Airways has added the first English sparkling white wine to its First Class menu. Available until September the smooth and full-bodied Vintage Blanc de Blancs comes from the West Sussex-based winery Bolney Wine Estate. The English sparkling wine will join Laurent-Perrier Grande Siècle and Jacquart Mosaique Rose NV on the Champagne and Sparkling Wine menu. “We are delighted to be adding Bolney Wine Estate’s Vintage Blanc de Blancs as our guest Sparkling Wine. This is the first time we have offered an English Sparkling white wine on board and we think our customers are going to love it,” said Colin Talbot, British Airways’ head of catering. “All of our wines are blind tasted by experts to ensure we serve the very best and offer our customers the most enjoyable in-flight dining experience.” The new addition to the airline’s celebrated wine list not only works well as an aperitif, it also complements dishes served in First this month such the Loch Fyne Kinglas smoked salmon with tartar sauce, watercress panna cotta and Oscietra caviar. The wine also works well with the fresh seasonal salad with the optional blue cheese dressing. Sam Linter, managing director and lead master wine maker at Bolney Wine Estate said, “We are absolutely delighted that British Airways considers our Blanc de Blancs one of the finest wines available. It is such a privilege that it will be sampled by British as well as international flyers. We feel this partnership shows the strength of the English wine industry and we are very much looking forward to continuing our relationship with British Airways.” Last year British Airways’ First customers consumed more than 160,000 bottles of champagne, 133,000 bottles of red wine and 150,000 bottles of white wine on board flights.

See other recent news regarding: BA, British Airways, Wine, Champagne.