Tue, 21 March 2017
Aircraft Recycling Int. Acquires Universal Asset Management

Aircraft Recycling International (ARI), a member company of CALC (China Aircraft Leasing Group), has acquired a 100% equity interest in Universal Asset Management (UAM), one of the world's leading global aviation services providers based in Tennessee, USA.

UAM has nearly three decades of commercial and technical experience managing customers' aviation assets, disassembling aircraft and supplying after-market components to the commercial aviation industry. With its track record of disassembling over 300 aircraft, UAM, which is known for its cutting-edge technological solutions, has raised the bar in the aircraft recycling industry.

UAM is now a wholly owned US subsidiary of ARI, responsible for ARI's aircraft recycling business overseas, and a part of its global disassembly and distribution platform. Together, ARI and UAM will form global solutions for aging aircraft, further consolidating CALC's status as a full value-chain aircraft solutions provider.

Christina Ng , Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer of ARI, has been appointed as Chairwoman of UAM, while Keri Wright and Shawn Kling will continue to lead UAM's operations as Chief Executive Officer and President respectively.

UAM will retain its brand name and continue to operate in the same manner with the same management team, while all staff will remain in place across all its business units.

While ARI will leverage UAM's well-established global brand and track record of serving over 1,000 customers in 150 countries to expand into overseas markets, UAM will leverage ARI's growth capital, and draw upon CALC's network and resources, to advance changes in the aviation industry through the delivery of technological solutions and the further growth of its portfolio.

Christina Ng

Christina Ng, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer of ARI, and Chairwoman of UAM, said, "We are delighted to acquire such a strong and experienced partner with an impressive record of profitability and growth. This brings together the strengths and expertise of both ARI and UAM to ensure a strategic business deployment that will capture huge potential in the mid- to late-life aircraft management industry, and will see aircraft completely managed through their full-life cycle, which will enhance the asset value of aircraft fleets. While expanding our presence in global markets, ARI will further enhance our total aircraft solutions for aging aircraft, so as to cater to the specific needs of the Chinese market."

ARI is a downstream extension of CALC's aviation value chain, and is mainly engaged in asset management and total aircraft solutions relating to aging aircraft. It is currently constructing an aircraft recycling facility in Harbin, China, the largest in scale throughout Asia and the world. With UAM's Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Mississippi, the combined operations will be capable of meeting global demand.

The aircraft recycling industry sector in Asia Pacific, and China in particular, is growing rapidly, thanks to the sustainable expansion of in-service fleets which is creating strong demand for aircraft maintenance services, and for components and parts.

Being the first company in Asia to provide total aging aircraft solutions, ARI is poised to capture first-mover advantage in the  downstream aircraft market in the region, complemented by UAM's facility in Tupelo, Mississippi , which will serve as a major platform for its services overseas. 

