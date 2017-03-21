Aircraft Recycling Int. Acquires Universal Asset Management

|
Aircraft Recycling International (ARI), a member company of CALC (China Aircraft Leasing
Group), has acquired a 100% equity
interest in Universal Asset Management (UAM), one of the
world's leading global aviation services providers based in
Tennessee, USA.
UAM has nearly three decades of
commercial and technical experience managing customers' aviation
assets, disassembling aircraft and supplying after-market
components to the commercial aviation industry. With its track
record of disassembling over 300 aircraft, UAM, which is known for
its cutting-edge technological solutions, has raised the bar in
the aircraft recycling industry.
UAM is now a wholly owned US
subsidiary of ARI, responsible for ARI's aircraft recycling
business overseas, and a part of its global disassembly and
distribution platform. Together, ARI and UAM will form global
solutions for aging aircraft, further consolidating CALC's status
as a full value-chain aircraft solutions provider.
Christina Ng , Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating
Officer of ARI, has been appointed as Chairwoman of UAM, while
Keri Wright and Shawn Kling will continue to lead UAM's operations
as Chief Executive Officer and President respectively.
UAM will retain its brand name and continue to operate in the same manner
with the same management team, while all staff will remain in place across all its business units.
While ARI will leverage UAM's
well-established global brand and track record of serving over 1,000 customers in 150 countries to expand into overseas markets,
UAM will leverage ARI's growth capital, and draw upon CALC's network and resources, to advance changes in the aviation industry
through the delivery of technological solutions and the further
growth of its portfolio.
Christina Ng, Deputy Chief
Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer of ARI, and
Chairwoman of UAM, said, "We are delighted to acquire such a
strong and experienced partner with an impressive record of
profitability and growth. This brings together the strengths and
expertise of both ARI and UAM to ensure a strategic business
deployment that will capture huge potential in the mid- to
late-life aircraft management industry, and will see aircraft
completely managed through their full-life cycle, which will
enhance the asset value of aircraft fleets. While expanding our
presence in global markets, ARI will further enhance our total
aircraft solutions for aging aircraft, so as to cater to the
specific needs of the Chinese market."
ARI is a downstream extension of CALC's aviation value
chain, and is mainly engaged in asset management and total
aircraft solutions relating to aging aircraft. It is currently
constructing an aircraft recycling facility in Harbin, China, the
largest in scale throughout Asia and the world. With UAM's
Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Mississippi, the combined operations
will be capable of meeting global demand.
The
aircraft recycling industry sector in Asia Pacific, and China in
particular, is growing rapidly, thanks to the sustainable
expansion of in-service fleets which is creating strong demand for
aircraft maintenance services, and for components and parts.
Being
the first company in Asia to provide total aging aircraft
solutions, ARI is poised to capture first-mover advantage in the
downstream aircraft market in the region, complemented by UAM's
facility in Tupelo, Mississippi , which will serve as a major platform for its services overseas.
