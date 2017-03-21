PT Dirgantara Indonesia Delivers 50th ‘Made-in-Indonesia’ H225 Rear Fuselage to Airbus

|
The milestone delivery of the 50th H225 rear
fuselage from PT Dirgantara Indonesia (PTDI) to Airbus Helicopters
has reaffirmed Airbus Helicopters’ dedication in the development
of a robust and sustainable aerospace industrial ecosystem in
Indonesia.
The successful industrial co-operation between
Airbus Helicopters and PTDI began more than four decades ago, with
the two companies collectively delivering close to 200 helicopters
to customers in Indonesia to-date.
Specifically for the H225, PTDI became a key
supplier of the rotorcraft’s rear fuselage and main airframe in
2008, with full production in place by 2011. This came after a
rigorous process involving transfer of knowledge, in-depth
training and implementation of a robust quality system for the
production.
In a short span of six years, PTDI has successfully
produced 50 rear fuselages of the Super Puma family, in addition
to the six main fuselages delivered to Airbus Helicopters. With
more than 4,000 elementary parts for centre and rear fuselages
produced and assembled in-country, the H225 programme has
transformed the local industrial partner’s manufacturing
capability.
“We are delighted to have been a trusted partner
and supplier to Airbus Helicopters for its airframe fuselages,”
said Budi Santoso, CEO and President of PT Dirgantara Indonesia.
“This strong manufacturing relationship has seen rapid development
in terms of industrialising the production of these key components
in Indonesia, in a sustainable manner. As a result of the
collaboration with Airbus, more than 4,000 people are employed
today in the Indonesian aerospace industry, performing high
value-added design, engineering and manufacturing jobs.”
The ‘Made-in-Indonesia’ initiative has seen the
open transfer of knowledge in helicopter engineering and
manufacturing, skills development, as well as the committed
support from Airbus Helicopters to PTDI, while the Indonesian
industrial partner remains fully autonomous for the production of
the fuselages.
These Indonesian-made fuselages have been
successfully integrated into the Super Puma helicopters, which are
currently operating in more than 15 countries worldwide.
“We have a very clear mandate from the on-start,
which is to develop an indigenous aerospace industry in Indonesia,
through strong local industrial partnerships. This milestone
delivery underscores the success we have established in the
country, realising our ‘Made in Indonesia’ commitment”, said
Ludovic Bistot, Managing Director of Airbus Helicopters Indonesia.
“Indonesia will continue to be an important contributor to our
global supply chain, well supported by PTDI whom we share the same
commitment to build a vibrant and progressive aerospace industry
in the country.”
Airbus Helicopters and PTDI are currently
working together on 11 different helicopter types, namely the
H225M, H215, AS565 MBe, AS365 N3+, H135, AS550, AS555, AS350, as
well as the earlier platforms NAS330, NSP332 and MBO-105, for the
Indonesian Presidential fleet, the Indonesian air force, army,
navy, police forces, Basarnas and the STPI training centre;
supporting a wide range of operational missions.
See other recent
news regarding:
Airbus,
Indonesia,
H225,
Helicopters.