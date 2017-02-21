TravelNewsAsia.com
Tue, 21 February 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

airberlin to Expand Fleet with Three Airbus A330-200s

airberlin is to add three wide-body Airbus A330-200 aircraft to its fleet as it builds towards its biggest long-haul summer flight schedule to the US.

The new aircraft will join airberlin’s existing Airbus 330 fleet of 14 and boost capacity by nearly 1,000 passenger seats.

The first of the 290-seater aircraft will come into operation this month, with the next two planes flying in airberlin’s colours before the end of April.

The leased aircraft will be configured with 19 fully-flat seats in business class and 271 seats in the economy section.

airberlin

Each aircraft will be fitted with 46 XL seats which give an extra 20% seat pitch to provide more legroom and extra comfort.

More than 70 airberlin pilots and 260 flight attendants have undergone extensive training in the last months to operate the three new jets.

Thomas Winkelmann, Chief Executive Officer of airberlin, said, "This increased capacity and our expanded fleet are further steps towards becoming a network carrier and extending our US services."

airberlin will operate 84 non-stop flights a week from Germany during the summer to eight destinations in the USA.

A new route for the airline will be Orlando in Florida and it will join New York (JFK), Boston, Miami, Fort Myers, Chicago, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

The two Californian destinations of San Francisco and Los Angeles will operate from Berlin Tegel with three or four non-stop flights a week from May.

Direct flights from Berlin Tegel to Miami, which this year will be available all year-round for the first time, will increase from three to five weekly flights starting in mid-April.

Other long-haul destinations offered by airberlin, with non-stop flights from Berlin or Dusseldorf, are Cancun in Mexico, Varadero and Havana in Cuba, Punta Cana and Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic, and the Caribbean island of Curaçao.

All long-haul flights are optimally timed to ensure the availability of numerous feeder and connecting flights to and from many cities throughout Europe, as well as much of Germany.

See other recent news regarding: airberlin, Airbus, A330-200, Berlin.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Sustainable Hotels and MICE. Exclusive HD video interview with Grace Kang, Managing Partner of Greenview Hospitality. Criteo Travel Flash Report 2016. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Daniele Beccari, Global Head of Travel at Criteo. Chef Fernando Arevalo, originally from Bogota, Colombia, worked his culinary magic in New York and Hong Kong before moving to Singapore where he is today the Executive Chef of Artemis Grill on the 40th floor of Singapore's newest green building - CapitaGreen.
Sustainable Hotels and MICE Criteo Travel Flash Report Colombian Chef in Singapore
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Hiroshi Sawabe, Executive Director of the Office of International Tourism, at JATA (Japan Association of Travel Agents). In this interview filmed on 24 September at the JATA Tourism Expo 2016 in Tokyo, Japan, Mr. Sawabe speaks to Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia about the status of tourism within the country. HD Videos from Sabre's Travel Technology Exchange APAC 2016. Sabre, a leading technology provider to the global travel industry, hosted over 500 members of the Asia Pacific travel industry at its inaugural Asia Pacific Travel Technology Exchange (TTX) conference in Beijing from 21 to 24 September 2016 Spa and Wellness Industry - HD Video Interview with MD of Thailand-based Destination Spa Management, Joy Menzies.
Japan Tourism Update Sabre TTX APAC 2016 Destination Spa Management
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com