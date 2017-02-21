airberlin to Expand Fleet with Three Airbus A330-200s

|
airberlin is to add three wide-body Airbus
A330-200 aircraft to its fleet as it builds towards its biggest
long-haul summer flight schedule to the US.
The new aircraft will join airberlin’s existing
Airbus 330 fleet of 14 and boost capacity by nearly 1,000
passenger seats.
The first of the 290-seater aircraft will come
into operation this month, with the next two planes flying in airberlin’s colours before the end of April.
The leased aircraft will be configured with 19
fully-flat seats in business class and 271 seats in the economy
section.
Each aircraft will be fitted with 46 XL seats which give
an extra 20% seat pitch to provide more legroom and extra
comfort.
More than 70 airberlin pilots and 260 flight
attendants have undergone extensive training in the last months to
operate the three new jets.
Thomas Winkelmann, Chief Executive Officer of
airberlin, said, "This increased
capacity and our expanded fleet are further steps towards becoming
a network carrier and extending our US services."
airberlin will operate 84 non-stop flights a
week from Germany during the summer to eight destinations in the
USA.
A new route for the airline will be Orlando in Florida and it
will join New York (JFK), Boston, Miami, Fort Myers, Chicago, Los
Angeles and San Francisco.
The two Californian destinations of San
Francisco and Los Angeles will operate from Berlin Tegel with
three or four non-stop flights a week from May.
Direct flights from Berlin Tegel to Miami, which
this year will be available all year-round for the first time,
will increase from three to five weekly flights starting in
mid-April.
Other long-haul destinations offered by
airberlin, with non-stop flights from Berlin or Dusseldorf, are
Cancun in Mexico, Varadero and Havana in Cuba, Punta Cana and
Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic, and the Caribbean island
of Curaçao.
All long-haul flights are optimally timed to
ensure the availability of numerous feeder and connecting flights
to and from many cities throughout Europe, as well as much of
Germany.
