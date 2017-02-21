Vietjet to Establish Center of Aviation Technology in Saigon

Vietjet has received full membership from IATA.

Prior to attaining membership, Vietjet had been certified by the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA).

In his congratulatory letter to Vietjet, Antony Tyler, Director General & CEO of IATA said, “I am honored to congratulate Vietjet on receiving IATA’s full membership. IATA's mission is to represent, lead and serve the airline industry and is the collective voice of some 272 airlines from over 117 countries worldwide. Our vision is to be the force for value creation and innovation, driving a safe, secure and profitable air transport industry that sustainably connects and enriches our world. I believe in Vietjet and hope the airline will continue to have more fruitful achievements by maximizing the benefits of being an IATA member.”

Vietjet Aviation Academy in Saigon Hi-Tech Park

Vietjet has also received investment approval from the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City - Board of Management of Saigon Hi-tech Park for its Aviation Technology Center project as part of a program to develop the Vietjet Aviation Academy in Saigon Hi-Tech Park.

The project will break ground in March 2017 and go into operation this December. The first phase will be a Full Flight Simulator Center for pilot training, in cooperation with aircraft manufacturer Airbus.

The Vietjet Aviation Technology Center is located on a 5.54 ha area at R&D training and Incubation Zone (Science Zone) – “the heart” of the Saigon Hi-tech Park.

Vietjet recently reported a 2016 revenue of RM5.38 billion (USD1.21 billion) and a profit of RM467 million (USD105 million). The airline achieved a load factor of 88.9% with more than 14 million passengers carried last year.

The airline operated a total of 84,535 flights accounting for 121,213 flight hours in 2016. The airline’s technical reliability stood at 99.6%, while on-time performance for the year stood at 83.6%.

Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200 Aircraft HS-VKA Tour - HD

See more: HD Videos and Podcasts.

See other recent news regarding: Vietjet, IATA, Vietnam, Aviation.