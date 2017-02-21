Vietjet to
Establish Center of Aviation Technology in Saigon
Vietjet has received full membership from IATA.
Prior to attaining membership, Vietjet had been
certified by the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA).
In his congratulatory letter
to Vietjet, Antony Tyler, Director General & CEO of IATA said, “I
am honored to congratulate Vietjet on receiving IATA’s full
membership. IATA's mission is to represent, lead and serve the
airline industry and is the collective voice of some 272 airlines
from over 117 countries worldwide. Our vision is to be the force
for value creation and innovation, driving a safe, secure and
profitable air transport industry that sustainably connects and
enriches our world. I believe in Vietjet and hope the airline will
continue to have more fruitful achievements by maximizing the
benefits of being an IATA member.”
Vietjet Aviation
Academy in Saigon Hi-Tech Park
Vietjet has also received investment approval from the
People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City - Board of Management of Saigon Hi-tech Park for its Aviation Technology Center project as
part of a program to develop the Vietjet Aviation Academy in
Saigon Hi-Tech Park.
The project will break ground in March 2017
and go into operation this December. The first phase will be a Full Flight Simulator Center for pilot training, in cooperation
with aircraft manufacturer Airbus.
The Vietjet Aviation
Technology Center is located on a 5.54 ha area at R&D training and
Incubation Zone (Science Zone) – “the heart” of the Saigon Hi-tech
Park.
Vietjet recently reported a 2016
revenue of RM5.38 billion (USD1.21 billion) and a profit of RM467
million (USD105 million). The airline achieved a load factor of
88.9% with more than 14 million passengers carried last year.
The airline operated a total of 84,535
flights accounting for 121,213 flight hours in 2016. The airline’s
technical reliability stood at 99.6%, while on-time
performance for the year stood at 83.6%.
Thai Vietjet Airbus
