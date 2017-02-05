Super Bowl 51 Gives Hotels in Houston CBD 851% RevPAR Boost

|
According to STR, hotel performance in Houston
exceeded expectations during Super Bowl 51 weekend, and
performance was strongest in the central business district.
For
3-5 February 2017, the Houston metro market reported occupancy of
84.2% and ADR of US$278.03. In the Houston CBD submarket,
occupancy averaged 99.0% during the three-day period, and ADR hit
US$546.24. As a result, RevPAR grew 356% in the Houston metro
market and 851% in the Houston CBD.
Super Bowl RevPAR
History
Host - Total Hotel Rooms
- RevPAR Growth
Dallas (2011)
81,476 +447%
Indianapolis (2012) 31,320 +1,082%
New
Orleans (2013) 39,731 +361%
New York City (2014) 115,076 +115%
Phoenix (2015) 63,544 +344%
San Francisco (2016) 51,077
+234%
Houston (2017) 85,124 +356%
“Based on the relatively
depressed state of the hotel industry in Houston, it wasn’t a
foregone conclusion that performance would fall in line with that
of previous Super Bowl host markets,” said Carter Wilson, STR’s VP
of consulting & analytics. “But as it turns out, year-over-year
RevPAR growth slightly exceeded the 150% to 350% projection we
released a few weeks back. Of course, that growth is helped by
Houston’s lower performance comparison base, but nonetheless, it
was the third-highest among the past seven Super Bowls, even with
Houston having the second most rooms to fill.”
In addition
to the Houston CBD, two additional submarkets reported occupancy
in excess of 90%: Houston Galleria/Greenway Plaza (98.9%) and
Houston Medical Center/Reliant Stadium (92.7%). All other
submarkets in Houston, with the exception of the North/Woodlands
submarket, surpassed an approximate 80% occupancy level.
