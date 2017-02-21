Executive Appointments at Australia’s Mantra Group

|
Mantra Group has made the following key
management appointments across its portfolio of Peppers, Mantra
and BreakFree properties:
Chris Northam will commence as Area General
Manager Port Douglas following a 12-month placement in Indonesia
with Mantra Group. Chris will join the management team in North
Queensland, supporting special projects and strategic planning.
Katrina Brown has recently been appointed to the
position of General Manager at BreakFree Cosmopolitan, Surfers
Paradise. Katina re-joins Mantra Group after 18 months as General
Manager of Burleigh Surf Apartments.
Craig Smith, currently Area Manager Gold Coast,
will soon relocate to Ala Moana Hotel in Honolulu following his
appointment as Area Manager Hawaii. Craig has senior management
experience within Mantra Group and will support the leadership
team at Ala Moana Hotel on various strategic projects.
Chris McIntosh, currently Peppers Kings Square
Hotel’s General Manager, will replace Craig as Area Manager
Broadbeach. Chris joined Mantra Group in 2015 and was notably
awarded General Manager of the Year at Mantra Group’s 2016 Awards
for Excellence.
Tracey Beresford has been appointed the General
Manager of Mantra Group’s newest resort addition, Mantra the
Observatory. Tracey has worked at the Port Macquarie property for
more than 12 years.
Kristen Carville has been appointed as the
General Manager of BreakFree on George, Sydney. He has previous
general manager experience at Chifley Hotels in Sydney. Kristen’s
energy, enthusiasm and skills will see further opportunities and
significant growth for the property.
Bobbie Murphy has been appointed to the role of
General Manager at Peppers Manor House in the Southern Highlands.
She previously managed Spicers Tamarind Retreat and has strong
food and beverage and small business experience which will hold
her in good stead for her new role.
James Sharrock, Peppers Gallery Hotel General
Manager, has been appointed to Area General Manager ACT. Prior to
joining Mantra Group in 2014, he worked for a number of other
hotel groups including Art Series, Stamford Hotels and Resorts and
Hayman Island.
Joseph Amerio, recently Operations Manager at
Peppers Airlie Beach, has been appointed to the position of
General Manager BreakFree Capital Tower, Canberra. Joseph joined
Mantra Group in 2013 and has previous experience at Rydges Trade
Winds and Rydges Perth.
Sharine Boey joins Mantra Group in the role of
General Manager at Mantra 100 Exhibition, Melbourne. Her most
recent role was Group General Manager for Adara Hotels in
Melbourne.
Nick Ellis has relocated to Western Australia
after being appointed as General Manager of Tribe West Perth
(opening May 2017). Formerly Executive Assistant Manager at
Peppers Noosa Resort & Villas, Nick was pivotal in the rebranding
of the resort and assisted with the integration of the property to
the Mantra Group portfolio.
A number of new appointments have also been made
at Mantra Group’s headquarters on the Gold Coast.
Andrew McTaggart (pictured) has joined Mantra Group as
Development Manager. Andrew is well credentialed in hotel
operations, finance and development after many years in senior
executive roles with Southern Pacific Hotel Corporate, Accor and
Accor Premier Vacation Club.
St. John Lord, Mantra Group Corporate Counsel,
has joined Mantra Group’s Executive Committee. His contributions
to the business have been significant and his appointment will
bring a strong legal representation to the management team.
