Executive Appointments at Australia’s Mantra Group

Mantra Group has made the following key management appointments across its portfolio of Peppers, Mantra and BreakFree properties: Chris Northam will commence as Area General Manager Port Douglas following a 12-month placement in Indonesia with Mantra Group. Chris will join the management team in North Queensland, supporting special projects and strategic planning. Katrina Brown has recently been appointed to the position of General Manager at BreakFree Cosmopolitan, Surfers Paradise. Katina re-joins Mantra Group after 18 months as General Manager of Burleigh Surf Apartments. Craig Smith, currently Area Manager Gold Coast, will soon relocate to Ala Moana Hotel in Honolulu following his appointment as Area Manager Hawaii. Craig has senior management experience within Mantra Group and will support the leadership team at Ala Moana Hotel on various strategic projects. Chris McIntosh, currently Peppers Kings Square Hotel’s General Manager, will replace Craig as Area Manager Broadbeach. Chris joined Mantra Group in 2015 and was notably awarded General Manager of the Year at Mantra Group’s 2016 Awards for Excellence. Tracey Beresford has been appointed the General Manager of Mantra Group’s newest resort addition, Mantra the Observatory. Tracey has worked at the Port Macquarie property for more than 12 years. Kristen Carville has been appointed as the General Manager of BreakFree on George, Sydney. He has previous general manager experience at Chifley Hotels in Sydney. Kristen’s energy, enthusiasm and skills will see further opportunities and significant growth for the property. Bobbie Murphy has been appointed to the role of General Manager at Peppers Manor House in the Southern Highlands. She previously managed Spicers Tamarind Retreat and has strong food and beverage and small business experience which will hold her in good stead for her new role. James Sharrock, Peppers Gallery Hotel General Manager, has been appointed to Area General Manager ACT. Prior to joining Mantra Group in 2014, he worked for a number of other hotel groups including Art Series, Stamford Hotels and Resorts and Hayman Island. Joseph Amerio, recently Operations Manager at Peppers Airlie Beach, has been appointed to the position of General Manager BreakFree Capital Tower, Canberra. Joseph joined Mantra Group in 2013 and has previous experience at Rydges Trade Winds and Rydges Perth. Sharine Boey joins Mantra Group in the role of General Manager at Mantra 100 Exhibition, Melbourne. Her most recent role was Group General Manager for Adara Hotels in Melbourne. Nick Ellis has relocated to Western Australia after being appointed as General Manager of Tribe West Perth (opening May 2017). Formerly Executive Assistant Manager at Peppers Noosa Resort & Villas, Nick was pivotal in the rebranding of the resort and assisted with the integration of the property to the Mantra Group portfolio. A number of new appointments have also been made at Mantra Group’s headquarters on the Gold Coast. Andrew McTaggart (pictured) has joined Mantra Group as Development Manager. Andrew is well credentialed in hotel operations, finance and development after many years in senior executive roles with Southern Pacific Hotel Corporate, Accor and Accor Premier Vacation Club. St. John Lord, Mantra Group Corporate Counsel, has joined Mantra Group’s Executive Committee. His contributions to the business have been significant and his appointment will bring a strong legal representation to the management team. See other recent news regarding: Mantra, GM, General Manager.