Kenya Airways Signs Boeing 787-8 Deal with
Etihad Airways Engineering
Kenya Airways has signed an
agreement with Etihad Airways Engineering for it to perform mandatory checks on
Kenya Airways’
Boeing 787-8 fleet.
The first of
six scheduled Boeing 787 C-checks begins this month, with the last
one planned for October 2017.
The airline is also planning a
number of product and reliability improvement modifications to
systems and components during these heavy maintenance checks.
Martyn Haines, Kenya Airways Technical
Director, said, “We will use this opportunity to upscale and
retool some of our technical department, who will be onsite to
provide oversight of all work being done. The agreement also opens
up other collaborative opportunities including training
programmes. We have an ongoing maintenance programme of
small and large checks across our other fleets, with all of these
scheduled for completion within our maintenance facility.”