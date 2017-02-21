Kenya Airways Signs Boeing 787-8 Deal with Etihad Airways Engineering

Kenya Airways has signed an agreement with Etihad Airways Engineering for it to perform mandatory checks on Kenya Airways’ Boeing 787-8 fleet.

The first of six scheduled Boeing 787 C-checks begins this month, with the last one planned for October 2017.

The airline is also planning a number of product and reliability improvement modifications to systems and components during these heavy maintenance checks.

Martyn Haines, Kenya Airways Technical Director, said, “We will use this opportunity to upscale and retool some of our technical department, who will be onsite to provide oversight of all work being done. The agreement also opens up other collaborative opportunities including training programmes. We have an ongoing maintenance programme of small and large checks across our other fleets, with all of these scheduled for completion within our maintenance facility.”



See other recent news regarding: Kenya Airways, Etihad Airways, 787-8.