New Boeing Satellite to Increase Asia Pacific Connectivity

Boeing has confirmed that it will build a 702 satellite to expand communication for mobile telephone, data and internet users throughout the Asia Pacific region.

The satellite, owned and operated by SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation and Kacific Broadband Satellites, will have two distinct payloads.

The JCSAT-18 payload will improve mobile and broadband services for SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation customers in Asia Pacific including Far East Russia.

The Kacific-1 payload for Kacific Broadband Satellites will provide high-speed Ka-band satellite broadband internet to more than 20 countries in South East Asia and the Pacific.

JCSAT-18/Kacific-1 is scheduled to launch in 2019.

“The scalable Boeing 702 satellite is a flight-proven design that we are evolving to meet the future needs of our customers,” said Mark Spiwak, president of Boeing Satellite Systems International. “The combined JCSAT-18 and Kacific-1 satellite has the flexibility to accommodate various business requirements to meet the needs of both SKY Perfect JSAT and Kacific.”

Since the 1980s, Boeing has built 10 satellites for the JSAT Corporation and Space Communications Corporation, both now part of SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation.



See other recent news regarding: Boeing, Satellite.