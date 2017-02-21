New Boeing Satellite to Increase Asia Pacific Connectivity

|
Boeing has confirmed that it will build a 702
satellite to expand communication for mobile telephone, data and
internet users throughout the Asia Pacific region.
The satellite, owned and operated by SKY
Perfect JSAT Corporation and Kacific Broadband Satellites, will
have two distinct payloads.
The JCSAT-18 payload will improve mobile
and broadband services for SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation customers
in Asia Pacific including Far East Russia.
The Kacific-1 payload
for Kacific Broadband Satellites will provide high-speed Ka-band
satellite broadband internet to more than 20 countries in South
East Asia and the Pacific.
JCSAT-18/Kacific-1 is scheduled to launch in
2019.
“The scalable Boeing 702 satellite is a flight-proven
design that we are evolving to meet the future needs of our
customers,” said Mark Spiwak, president of Boeing Satellite
Systems International. “The combined JCSAT-18 and Kacific-1
satellite has the flexibility to accommodate various business
requirements to meet the needs of both SKY Perfect JSAT and
Kacific.”
Since the 1980s, Boeing has built 10 satellites
for the JSAT Corporation and Space Communications Corporation,
both now part of SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation.
See other recent
news regarding:
Boeing,
Satellite.