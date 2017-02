Japan Airlines (JAL) and China Airlines (CI) have, from today, expanded their codeshare cooperation on all flights between Japan and Taiwan.

The total number of JAL/CI codeshare flights will expand from 28 weekly flights to 240 flights a week at the most (the number varies depending on seasonal schedules).

The two airlines have been codesharing on the Haneda - Taipei (Songshan) route since 2010.

See other recent news regarding: JAL, China Airlines, Codeshare.