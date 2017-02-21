Hotel Cosmo Kuala Lumpur Appoints Azrule Aziz as General Manager

Hotel Cosmo Kuala Lumpur has appointed Azrule Aziz as General Manager.

Azrule has more than 10 years of experience in the hospitality industry, and has spent most of his career working in Malaysia and Indonesia.

Azrule said, “I am very excited to join the family of Hotel Cosmo Kuala Lumpur in my first appointment as General Manager. My mission is to position this remarkable hotel as the best new 4-star hotel in the city of Kuala Lumpur while embedding the true 5-star warm Asian hospitality that Malaysia is known for.”

Prior to his appointment with Hotel Cosmo Kuala Lumpur, Azrule was Executive Assistant Manager for Dorsett Putrajaya, he first joined the hotel as Director of Operations.

He has also previously worked as Director of Food & Beverage at JW Marriott Surabaya in Indonesia, Mandarin Oriental Majapahit in Surabaya, Indonesia and The Royale Chulan Kuala Lumpur.

