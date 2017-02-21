Hotel Cosmo Kuala Lumpur Appoints Azrule Aziz as General Manager

|
Hotel Cosmo Kuala Lumpur has appointed Azrule
Aziz as General Manager.
Azrule has more than 10 years of experience in
the hospitality industry, and has spent most of his career working
in Malaysia and Indonesia.
Azrule said, “I am very
excited to join the family of Hotel Cosmo Kuala Lumpur in my first
appointment as General Manager. My mission is to position this
remarkable hotel as the best new 4-star hotel in the city of Kuala
Lumpur while embedding the true 5-star warm Asian hospitality that
Malaysia is known for.”
Prior to his appointment with Hotel Cosmo Kuala
Lumpur, Azrule was Executive Assistant Manager for Dorsett
Putrajaya, he first joined the hotel as Director of Operations.
He has also previously worked as
Director of Food & Beverage at JW Marriott Surabaya in Indonesia,
Mandarin Oriental Majapahit in Surabaya, Indonesia and The Royale
Chulan Kuala Lumpur.
