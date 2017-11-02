TravelNewsAsia.com
Thu, 2 Nov 2017
Busy Schedule of Events to Support ‘Amazing Thailand Tourism Year 2018’

Thailand has a busy calendar of events that will support the ‘Amazing Thailand Tourism Year 2018’ campaign.

 The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) will spotlight activities categorised as follows: Sports, Gastronomy, Maritime Tourism, Wedding and Honeymoon, Medical and Wellness, Community-based Tourism, Leisure, Green Tourism, Night Tourism, MICE, Trade Fairs, B2B Marketing Activity and Logistics.

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said, “Thailand is naturally blessed with a busy schedule of annual cultural events that appeal to both domestic and international audiences. Thus, the Amazing Thailand Tourism Year 2018 is a unique opportunity for TAT to highlight these along with traditional favourites to reach a larger international audience. Thai local experiences will be in the forefront complemented by international events like the first International MotoGP Superbike race at the Buri Ram International Racing Circuit and the Air Race 1 World Cup Thailand.”

Ubon Ratchathani's City Pillar Shrine (San Lak Muang). Ubon Ratchathani in Isaan is one of Thailand's nice cities to visit and is juat an one hour flight away from Bangkok with many airlines now flying there from different parts of the Kingdom

Activities are too numerous to list, but some of the highlights in 2018 include: Wat Arun Ceremony/Wonderfruit Festival (Bangkok/Pattaya December 2017); Thailand Tourism Festival (January 2018); Thailand International Kite Festival/Thailand Marathon (Songkhla/Bangkok, February 2018); International Balloon Festival (Korat, May 2018); Chiang Rai Flower Festival (July 2018); Queen of Thai Silk Exhibition (SACICT, August 2018); Nationwide Vegetarian Festival (October 2018) and Bangkok Art Biennale (November 2018).

Night Tourism activities include: Ong Bak and the Siam Niramitr Muay Thai Live exhibition at Asiatique and Festival of Lights along the Chao Phraya River (Wat Arun).

MICE Tourism is also primed for a busy year including the following events: ASEAN Tourism Forum 2018 (January 2018), Bangkok Gems and Jewellery Fair (February 2018); AsiaWarehousing Show (March 2018); ProPak Asia 2018 (June 2018); Medical Devices ASEAN (July 2018); AGRITECHNICA ASIA (August 2018) and Batik Design Week (Phuket, October 2018).

Other noteworthy events include the annual Thailand New Year’s Eve Countdown, Thailand Chinese New Year, World Wai Kru Muay Thai, and Songkran Festival.

